If you've ever found yourself in that fear inducing moment you really need to write something down - case in point: the man of your dreams' digits - but without a pen to hand, thank your lucky stars for creative manicurist Tony Ly who's here to stop that ever happening again with the nail art we've all been waiting for. Enter: the pen manicure.

The days when the only manicure on offer at your local nail salon was a nude French polish with white tip (or if you were feeling really daring, a single stick on gem) feel like centuries ago thanks to Instagram's ever growing crop of budding nail artists eager to out crazy each other with their bizarre creations. These days there's no limit to how we can decorate our talons, from 3D vaginas complete with realistic looking labia and clitoris, to real life insects and even light up disco balls.

This time comes the revamp of the humble biro. In potentially the most practical manicure we've seen yet, one nail artist has designed a full set that satisfies our need for sparkle while also solving the problem of never being able to find a pen.

A post shared by Tony's Nails (@tonysnail) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

The brains behind the bizarre trend is Tony Ly - owner of Tony's Nails salon in Texas (@Tonysnail). The carefully crafted, diamanté-packed manicure includes an ink nib and spring at end of each nail, meaning you'll never find yourself without a pen again. However, we can't be sure just how easy it is to write with the tip of your nails rather than with a nib nestled in between your finger tips.

A post shared by Tony's Nails (@tonysnail) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

Captioning the image of his masterpiece on Instagram, Tony wrote: "You will never lose your pen again 😂" and to that we say write on! Just don't blame us if you get in trouble for doodling at work.

