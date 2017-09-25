Home / Beauty / Make up / No-Brows Brows Is The Latest Eyebrow Trend To Land In Time For Halloween

No-Brows Brows Is The Latest Eyebrow Trend To Land In Time For Halloween

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 11:05

Rarely does a day go by without a beauty blogger putting their creative genius to the test to magic up a bold new, brow look, only for the make-up artists of Instagram to follow suit. While 2017 has seen the barmiest of brow trends - from the McDonald's to u-turn varieties - this latest take on the facial staple is the freakiest yet.

After years of being told the bushier the better, we're now being encouraged to disguise our brows entirely - that's if you want to fit in with the Instagram crowd. If you've struggled to grow beautifully bushy brows that put Cara Delevingne to shame, you can rest safe in the knowledge that nowadays less is more. Enter: KΛPΛSOVIΛ - a self-taught make-up artist who's single-handedly championing the no-brows brows.

The Poland native took to Instagram earlier this month to share photographic evidence of her bold new brows which are actually no brows at all. "Shaved eyebrows? 😵Rocking it 🤘🏻This idea came to my mind thanks to @sadsalvia damn face," she captioned her image. Her brows are pale, only visible by the dark shadowed outline. Although Kapasovia claims she's shaved off her brows, it looks as though she's further disguised them with concealer and or foundation

Unsurprisingly, Kapasovia's received mixed feedback, with many followers praising her creativity while many others are confused by negative brows. One wrote: "Amazing... I feel so much inspired . Really nice work! FAN(I am)TASTIC," while another added: "This looks stupid."

Will you be trying no-brows brows at home? Let us know your thoughts @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

McDonald's Brows Is The Perfect Response To Extreme Eyebrow Trends And We're Lovin' It

This Model Is Making The Monobrow Cool

Braided Eyebrows Are Here Because 2017 Is Officially The Year Of The Barmy Brow

by Helen Turnbull

