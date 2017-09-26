Home / Beauty / Make up / Bubble Brows Are The Latest Brow Trend Bursting Onto Instagram & We're Here For It

Beauty

Bubble Brows Are The Latest Brow Trend Bursting Onto Instagram & We're Here For It

By Rose Adams Published today at 13:05

It feels like the product on our brows barely has a chance to dry before Instagram goes and brings us a new trend to replace it, and so is the case today. Meet bubble brows: the latest barmy look blowing up (sorry) our feeds courtesy of yet another make-up artist more talented than us. Who'd ever thought we'd be changing our eyebrows as often as we change our pants, aye?

If you've spent your precious weekends mastering both the squiggle and braided brows, then firstly, we admire your dedication to Instagram, and secondly, er, sorry to break it to you but there's already a new look here to take their crown. Yup, it's time to attack those caterpillars with miscellar water, stock up on the brow powder, and start afresh because intricate bubble brows are here to put all the looks that have gone before it in the shade.

A post shared by mєηαl.κhαη (@ikhaniic) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Make-up artist Menal Khan from Toronto is the artist behind the bubble brows, and just like Huda Khan's infamous 'McDonalds brow' this look is just for lols rather than serious make-up goals. But is that gonna stop us trying it out? Of course not.

Nineties kids will be delighted to know the inspo for this look wasn't a celebrity or a fellow make-up artist but in fact er, Pokemon. Cartoon geeks will know the serpent-like shape of the 'Wild Onyx' character from the childhood-defining anime cartoon, was the muse for this look, and here's the proof:

She's shared the eye-catching design on her Instagram with her 10k followers, captioning it: "Saw everyone doing such cute, creative eyebrow looks like the 'braided brows'. I wanted to make my own version: 'The Bubble Brow... needless to say it ended up looking like literal sh*t. This is all for fun/jokes guys!"

We say don't be so hard on yourself Menal, IMHO your bubble-brow design is nowhere near as gross as the penis brow variety.

While bubbles bring back fond memories of our youth running through the park blowing them through a plastic wand, and ending up with very matted hair as a result, we never thought they'd ever make their way into our beauty routines all these years later.

But it's not just our faces where they're popping up (sorry), the soapy circles have also been the muse for our hair too in the form of pretty bubble braids.

Better buy your pencils in bulk if you've any hope of keeping up beauty fans!

Will you be giving bubble brows a go? Let us know @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

U-Turn Brows Are The Grossest Eyebrow Trend Yet

Crumbs! Breadcrumb Brows Are Here And They're Making Us Feel Weird

This New Eyebrow Stamp Will Give You Fleeky Brows In 3 Seconds Flat

by Rose Adams

You might also like

McDonald's Brows Is The Perfect Response To Extreme Eyebrow Trends And We're Lovin' It
by the editorial team
Squiggle Eyebrows Are The Latest Instagram Trend Heading For Your Face
by the editorial team
No-Brows Brows Is The Latest Eyebrow Trend To Land In Time For Halloween
by the editorial team
There's Already Another New Brow Trend, And It's Called Brow Carving
by the editorial team
Full Squiggle Make-Up Is The Next Beauty Trend Wriggling Its Way Onto Your Face and Instagram Feed
by the editorial team
Upside Down Lashes Are The Latest Loony Instagram Craze We Hope Doesn't Catch On
by the editorial team
Barbed Wire Brows Are The Next Eyebrow Trend Blowing Up On Instagram
by the editorial team
Is Studded Makeup The Edgiest Beauty Trend Of 2017 Or Ever?
by the editorial team
This Model Is Making The Monobrow Cool
by the editorial team
Boob Tattoos Are The Latest Titillating Trend Taking Over Instagram And You Breast Believe It
by the editorial team
U-Turn Brows Are The Grossest Eyebrow Trend Yet
by the editorial team
Dragon Brows Are The Spiky New Trend And Yes, They're Taking Over Your Insta
by the editorial team
19 Of The Weirdest Nail Art Trends Ever!
by the editorial team
Braided Eyebrows Are Here Because 2017 Is Officially The Year Of The Barmy Brow
by the editorial team
Squiggle Lips Is The Latest Trippy Makeup Trend Taking Over Your Instagram
by the editorial team
Hair colour - colouring your hair, hair colour trends
by the editorial team
People On Instagram Are Dipping Their Tongues In Glitter And It Looks Cool AF
by the editorial team
Watermelon Makeup Is The Freshest Way To Get Attention This Summer
by the editorial team
Penis Brows Is The Latest NSFW Makeup Trend Blowing Up Instagram
by the editorial team
This Woman Used Live Insects In Her Lip Art And The Internet Is Not Happy
by the editorial team