This Model Recovered From Severe Alopecia To Become Rapunzel IRL

By Rose Adams Published today at 11:55

With hair being such a huge part of our identities, the thought of our precious lengths falling out and balding is a scary one, but with our stress and anxiety levels rising alopecia is more common than ever. For this ginger model this was a reality - but not anymore. Like a tale straight out of Disney, this real life Rapunzel's story has a very happy ending.

Whether you're a bubbly blonde, bonny brunette or ravishing redhead (or any hue in between for that matter) chances are your barnet is pretty important to you - and so it should be. With the freedom to style our locks however we please (or as HR allows), the hair on our heads is one of our most defining features.

No one knows this more than model Anastasiya Sidorova, who suffered from a severe bout of baldness until the age of 18. The redhead was diagnosed with androgenetic alopecia as a teenager which meant her hair fell out, leaving large bald patches and knocking her confidence and self-esteem massively as a result.

Not that you would ever know that now. The now 23 year old has completely grown back all of her hair and then some, sporting luscious locks so long they reach her mid-thighs, basically making her a real life mermaid.

Антиандрогены в стимуляторах для роста волос. Пост важный, читать всем! - К 50 годам каждая вторая женщина сталкивается с андрогенетической алопецией. Это когда генетически фолликул чувствителен к гормону-дегидротестостерону и этот гормон становится токсичным для фолликула. Волос в фолликуле истончается, теряет пигмент, волосы редеют. Следовательно необходимо, чтобы в состав стимулятора для роста волос входили антиадрогены и активные стимуляторы - Вот компоненты с доказанной эффективностью, ищите их в составе стимуляторов для роста волос: 🔹Экстракт карликовой пальмы-уменьшает влияние андрогенов на фолликул 🔹Экстракт зеленого чая Увлажнявшие компоненты 🔹Соль цинка пирролидон-карбоновой кислоты Активные стимуляторы: 🔹Ниацинамид-усиливает циркуляцию крови. Это обычный эсвицин. Но эсвицин не содержит в себе антиадрргены, поэтому должен идти в комплексе. 🔹Соль натрия пирролидон-карбоновой кислоты 🔹Креатин- повышает энергетический обмен в клетках 🔹Глюкозил гесперидин-стимулирует кровообращение, повышает приток питательных веществ. Средства наносятся на кожу головы! Используете ли вы какие-либо стимулирующие средства? Девочки, стимуляторы, которые используются при алопеция, подбирается исключительно индивидуально, Неужели вам Все равно что наносить? Если бы средство было универсальное, то трихолога бы в принципе А ещё все идите смотрите сторис, я рассказала почему миноксидил не работает всю жизнь

The Russian model has since gone on to appear in many a Pantene advert in magazines in her native country, giving hope to sufferers around the world that they don't have to live with alopecia forever.

Many cases of alopecia are bought on by stress, but it can also be hereditary. Alopecia is, however, totally treatable, as gorgeous Anastasiya has proved. The first port of call on her road to recovery was visiting a trichologist, who gradually helped to cure her hair loss, whilst restoring her self-confidence at the same time.

Since she's beat the illness, Anastasiya has gone on to train and qualify as a cosmetic trichologist herself, helping others get their hair happy ending, too. She also gives tips and tricks on how to grow healthy, shiny hair like hers - which includes a strict ban on straightening and colouring *welp* - on her Insta and we're carefully taking notes.

