These Glow In The Dark Nails Are Lighting Up Our Lives Right Now

We've seen many a nail trend in our time but none so ready for a night on the town as glow-in-the-dark nails. And with one video of the nail design having nearly 6,000 likes, it's safe to say Instagram is most definitely here for this trend.

This trend is the brainchild of nail aficionado Eun Kyung Park, who runs her own nail company Unistella, and has been in charge of some pretty groundbreaking manis as of late. Remember the shattered glass nails that went viral in 2015? That was Park. And the wire mani trend from earlier this year? That was Park too. So you can trust that, when she tries something new, you need to get on it stat. Park, it seems, is always experimenting: one look at her Unistella Instagram page boasts, manis complete with jewels, pierced nails, gummy bear nails, fishnet nails and - our personal favourite - avocado nails.

"The nails I do are uniquely designed, but simple and minimalist," Park told Vogue in 2015. And this glow-in-the-dark nail art is no different: whilst she paints a couple of the nails black, she leaves others with just a clear coat, or even half and half. Then she draws cute, simple patterns using luminous nail varnish - even adorning one nail with a charmingly eighties motif featuring a cloud and some strobe lights.

Obviously, the thing with glow-in-the-dark nail polish is that it actually has to be dark for it to work. But the great thing about Park's design is that it doesn't look totally pants in daylight - it looks cute whether it's dark or not.

🌈☁️ 😀 #neonplaynail #neonoutlinenail #unistella A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Last ❤️#glowinthedark 🌈☁️ #neonplaynail #neonoutlinenail #unistella A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

리얼 💅🏻 #neonoutlinenail #neonplaynail #glowinthedark #unistella A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

NEONPLAY 🦄🦄🦄 #neonunicornnail #neonpicassonail #neonplaynail #unistella A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:55pm PDT

나도 참 이런거 좋아하제 . 결국 #unicornappeared 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄 #neonunicornnail A post shared by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:25am PDT

