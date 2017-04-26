Home / Beauty / Make up / There's Finally A Mean Girls Bath Bomb & It Is As Fetch As It Sounds

Beauty

There's Finally A Mean Girls Bath Bomb & It Is As Fetch As It Sounds

Lareese Craig
By Lareese Craig Published today at 13:10

No matter what madness the world throws at us, we can always find comfort in the fact that Mean Girls - aka the best movie of all time - exists. And now, we can take our obsession with Regina George and co to the bath tub with us because a Mean Girls bath bomb is finally here. Can we get a collective 'gr-ool' to mark the occasion please?

Regina George doesn't strike us as the kind of girl who would dare bathe her body without a fetch bath bomb in tow, so it's a pretty good thing Radioactive Unicorn have gone and created one.

Aptly named 'You Can't Sit With Us', the newly released bath bomb is inspired by the 2004 Mean Girls comedy that has had us quoting lines for the last 13 years (wow, we got old). Shaped like a diamond and caked in glitter, it explodes into a fluorescent pink hue when it hits the water. Pretty fetch right? It also smells good enough to eat since it comes equipped with a Cherry Bakewell scent and pledges to leave your bath tub stain-free. The plastics would be so proud.

" you can't sit with us" the mean girls bath bomb! Available for a limited time from next weekend! It's a giant sparkling silver diamond with pink interior with the scent of a cherry bakewell! It's INSANEEEELY glittery

A post shared by radioactive unicorn (@official_radioactive_unicorn) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

And there's more. A quick ganders at their Instagram tells us that the MG bath bomb is just the beginning. They'll also be launching a 'You Go, Glen Coco' liquid lipstick and yep, it's also very, very pink.

First peek at the mean girls liquid lipstick! "You go, glen coco!" Liquid cerise for pink matte lipstick ;) releasing Saturday at 7

A post shared by radioactive unicorn (@official_radioactive_unicorn) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

We just have one question, since everything is pink, does this mean we can only use it on Wednesdays? We're thinking even Regina would bend the rule book on that one.

If you want to get your hands on a MG bath bomb, keep an eye out on the Radioactive Unicorn website. They're only available for a limited amount of time so erm, hurry!

You might also like:

SHUT. UP. A Mean Girls Musical Is On The Way!

Reasons We NEED a Mean Girls Reunion To Happen

Disco Tits Are the Breast Glitter Trend So Far and We Want to Join The Party

ByLareese Craig

You might also like

It's Time Your Bath Bomb Addiction Fizzled Out As It's Ruining Your Vagina
By the editorial team
People Are Now Using Bath Bombs As Highlighter *And Our Cheeks Are Weeping*
By the editorial team
9 Things You Never Knew About The Lush Factory
By the editorial team
You Can Now Get A Perfume That Makes You Smell Like Cat Fur
By the editorial team
You Can Now Buy Lip Balm For Your Vagina 'Cos 'Your Other Lips Get Chapped Too’
By the editorial team
This Woman's Eyelash Extensions Gave Her A Nasty Skin Infection And It Should Be A Warning To Us All
By the editorial team
Emma Watson Has A Beauty Regime For Her Pubic Hair And She Isn't Scared To Give Us Some Tips
By the editorial team
The Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide for Her: What To Buy Every Type of Friend on Every Budget
By the editorial team
Our Pick of 2016's Best Beauty Advent Calendars
By the editorial team
Research Says Having A Hot Bath Might Burn As Many Calories As A Run
By the editorial team
We Tried Balayage: The Hottest Summer Hair Trend On The Planet
By the editorial team
Essentials for your bath
By the editorial team
8 of The Best Sheet Masks To Save You From A Winter Skin Meltdown
By the editorial team
You Can Now Clone Your Own Vagina Because It's 2017 & This Is The Kinda Body Confidence We Live For
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 05/12 – Sally has a ticking bomb in her living room
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 09/08 - Mercy drops a bomb on Carmel
By the editorial team
Eva Mendes' top 5 tips for being a sex bomb
By the editorial team
SHUT. UP. A Mean Girls Musical Is On The Way!
By the editorial team
Super Easy Halloween Makeup For People Who Aren't Forward Planners
By the editorial team
You Have To See This Little Kid Dive-Bomb His Aunt's Wedding Dress
By the editorial team
His & Hers Gifts For Valentine's Day: The Presents That'll Make Both Of You Happy
By the editorial team