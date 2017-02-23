Peachy Makeup Ruled The Red Carpet At Last Night's Brit Awards

While bright lids and bold flicks were big at last year's Brits, this year's awards ceremony was a peachy affair: soft, delicate eyeshadows and sweet, peachy cheeks were all over the red carpet, and we're not gonna lie, the trend is just what we need to get our makeup bags ready for spring.

The best thing about peachy makeup is that it suits everyone, regardless of skin colour, eye colour or hair colour. From eyeshadow to blusher to lipstick, the peach trend is the ultimate in understated beauty - and perfect for spring, so it's no surprise it's been splashed over red carpets in 2017. Check out our fave looks below.

So it's really no wonder that brands are giving us their A-game when it comes to peachy makeup. Kylie Jenner was one of the first to capitalise on the low-key trend with her new Royal Peach eyeshadow palette, which features a mix of shimmery tones and bold mattes, whilst TooFaced also have a Sweet Peach shadow collection - which not only has a multitude of soft coral and pinky shades but also boasts a sweet scent. Ooo la la! Check out some more peachy products that'll help you recreate your fave artist's red carpet look below.

