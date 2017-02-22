Home / Beauty / Make up / Now People Are Tattooing Freckles Onto Their Faces... And We Kinda Like It TBH

Now People Are Tattooing Freckles Onto Their Faces... And We Kinda Like It TBH

Pascale Day
Published today at 17:00

If you want sun-kissed skin without the exposure, then we might have found the solution for you: freckle tattoos. Montreal cosmetic tattooist Gabrielle Rainbow has reignited the trend with her semi-permanent creations, and seriously? The look so real. Check 'em out below.

Freckles are well and truly having a moment right now. We've seen transfer freckles, rainbow freckles and even galaxy freckles, and now people are loving them so much they've decided to make them permanent - or semi-permanent, at least.

Gabrielle Rainbow, a tattoo artist from Montreal, is drawing delicate dots on her customer's faces and we have to admit, they look pretty damn good! There's always the slight risk that a tattoo could go wrong and when it's on your face there's nowhere to hide. Microblading and cosmetic tattooing are growing rapidly in popularity but they can illicit some pretty disastrous results. Luckily, judging from her Instagram, Gabrielle has got this faux freckle thing down to a fine art.

“Before tattooing her, I experimented on myself - I really don't recommend tattooing your own face," Gabrielle told New Beauty. "But once I saw that it worked out, and I liked the effect, I decided to do hers.”

Super proud of how beautiful these #fakefreckles turned out on @bythestrange these #tattooedfreckles will last about 2 years, and will soften up and look more natural when they are healed. ( photo 2 days post procedure) 💋💋💋 - #cosmetictattoo #tattoo #permanentmakeup #cosmetictattooing #brows #permanenteyebrows #micropigmentation #eyebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #eyebrowfeathering #cosmetic #permanentmakeup #tattooedfreckles #freckletattoo

A post shared by Gabrielle ❣ Twin Peonies (@gabriellerainbow) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Gabrielle says the freckles last around three years - but they don't come cheap. "Depending on the artist, the price starts from the $250. This is for one session and that doesn’t typically include follow-up appointments which can range in price depending on the time spent.” So if you fancy getting this adorable look for yourself, expect to invest some serious time and money.

But the good news is, if you do decide to get faux freckles for yourself, Gabrielle's Insta photos are proof that they look ridiculously cute. Check 'em out below.

When i say that im incredibly blessed with the most awesome clients this is another example. Look at the healed freckles on this #smokeshow @myraithequeenofhearts🔥🔥🔥 - #cosmetictattoo #tattoo #permanentmakeup #cosmetictattooing #brows #permanenteyebrows #micropigmentation #eyebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #eyebrowfeathering #cosmetic #permanentmakeup

A post shared by Gabrielle ❣ Twin Peonies (@gabriellerainbow) on Jan 20, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

My clients are the prettiest, freshly done eyebrows and freckles on @sarahtellierd. 😍 yes all those freckles are fake 🙌🏻 - #cosmetictattoo #tattoo #permanentmakeup #cosmetictattooing #brows #permanenteyebrows #micropigmentation #eyebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #eyebrowfeathering #cosmetic #permanentmakeup #fakefreckles #tattooedfreckles

A post shared by Gabrielle ❣ Twin Peonies (@gabriellerainbow) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:45am PST

"What do your freckles look like when healed?", take a look at how awesome @micahcatharsis's turned out. This is two sessions. - #youarebeautiful #cosmetictattoo #tattoo #permanentmakeup #cosmetictattooing #brows #permanenteyebrows #micropigmentation #eyebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #eyebrowfeathering #cosmetic #permanentmakeup #microblading #microbladingeyebrows #featherstrokebrows #archaddicts #freckles #fakefreckles #freckletattoo #freckletattoos

A post shared by Gabrielle ❣ Twin Peonies (@gabriellerainbow) on May 6, 2016 at 4:08pm PDT

Beautiful brows + freckle combo on a stunner 💕 Thanks Sab ❤️ - #youarebeautiful #cosmetictattoo #tattoo #permanentmakeup #cosmetictattooing #brows #permanenteyebrows #micropigmentation #eyebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #eyebrowfeathering #cosmetic #permanentmakeup #microblading #microbladingeyebrows #featherstrokebrows #fakefreckles #frecklestattoo #freckles #tattoofreckles

A post shared by Gabrielle ❣ Twin Peonies (@gabriellerainbow) on Feb 21, 2016 at 9:57am PST

Thanks Guillaume! Really stoked to have had the pleasure of tattooing these on you today 👐🏻 now it's time for you to slay all the ladies hearts 🌺🎀💗. - #youarebeautiful #cosmetictattoo #tattoo #permanentmakeup #cosmetictattooing #brows #permanenteyebrows #micropigmentation #eyebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #eyebrowfeathering #cosmetic #permanentmakeup #microblading #microbladingeyebrows #featherstrokebrows #fakefreckles #freckles #frecklestattoo #tattooedfreckles

A post shared by Gabrielle ❣ Twin Peonies (@gabriellerainbow) on Jan 26, 2016 at 10:58am PST

@micahcatharsis's freckles 2 days after the procedure. I cant wait to add and work on these as time goes! Ambre is going to want more added at her touch up, we will add different sizes and tones from then on as well. 💕 - #youarebeautiful #cosmetictattoo #tattoo #permanentmakeup #cosmetictattooing #brows #permanenteyebrows #micropigmentation #eyebrows #eyebrowsonfleek #eyebrowfeathering #cosmetic #permanentmakeup #microblading #microbladingeyebrows #featherstrokebrows #mtl #montreal #mtlblog #toronto #to #six

A post shared by Gabrielle ❣ Twin Peonies (@gabriellerainbow) on Jan 23, 2016 at 7:41am PST

Would you get tattoo freckles? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

