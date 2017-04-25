Tried & Tested: The World's Finest Top Coat

Who really has time to give themselves a full manicure? Cuticle oil, file, base coat, top coat - it's too much. Really we just want to make our fingers look presentable without worrying about our nail varnish smudging when we get in to bed or chipping by the time we get to work the next day. Seche Vite's Fast Dry Top Coat is a cult product among beauty bloggers and with claims of being the 'world's finest top coat' we had to put it to the test. It would be rude not to!

Lareese - Editor

My nails are the opposite of a site for sore eyes. They're terrifying. They never grow and if they do, they break and peal. Basically they're in dia need some serious TLC, the kind I simply can't be bothered to give. For that reason, they're usually bare because I really can't be bothered to faff around with all the prep. I swear my cuticles have the grip of a silver back gorilla and as for the base coat, well that just means you've got another 5-10 minutes of trying to move things with your eyes. It's true, I'm a hopeless case so the Seche Vite Fast Dry Top Coat really had its work cut out. But I'm pleased to say it nailed it (sorry).



​Usually, I'm a sit at my desk DIY manicure type, which means I never quite get round to painting my right hand. But thanks to this speedy top coat, I finally got to be the girl with a mani on both hands. And, what's more, those pealing nails I mentioned earlier they would like to personally thank Seche Vite for giving them a get out of jail free card. Chip free, strong, happy nails with a professional finish, all for less than £10 - hell yes to that.

Victoria - Community & Product Reviews Manager

There's nothing that ruins my day like a chipped nail. I know it's dramatic but once my nail varnish starts chipping, peeling or denting it really can make me feel like I've gone from Girlboss to complete mess. I would rather have completely bare nails than the half painted kind, so I often end up picking away at the rest of my nails to take it all off once it starts looking a bit scruffy - probably doing some damage in the process.

I had already heard amazing things about the Seche Vite Top Coat from my fave beauty bloggers before trying it so I don't know what took me so long to get on board. I'm too lazy for a base coat but one layer of the Seche Vite on top of my chosen colour and it locked everything in leaving me chip-free for days and my nails felt stronger. It dries super quickly, so even if you're in a rush there is no excuse to skip the top coat again. Thank me later!

Helen - Social Media Editor

I am the worst when it comes to painting my nails - I neither have the patience or skill to ever do a decent job and that's why more often than not I leave my hands in the safer hands of the professionals. Until I discovered this little miracle, that is. I will never lose another minute waiting for my nails to try only for them to inevitably smudge thanks to Seche Vite's top coat which keeps all its promises. It dries fast without compromising its hard-wearing qualities. As well as giving my varnish solid support, it felt as though it was nourishing my nails too. No girl should be without this gem and priced under a tenner, there's no reason why you should be.

Pascale - Staff Writer

I get so mad when I paint my nails. I'm just not good at it. If, by some miracle, I manage to stay within the lines like a kid with a colouring book, then I always end up ruining that good karma by getting the semi-dried varnish caught in my hair or hit my hand against a table, smudging it beyond repair. That's why I need this top coat. I need it bad. It's nail crack. If you're anything like me, a top coat seems a little... extravagant. We're not doing the Queen's nails here, amirite? But it takes like, two seconds to put on and it'll make your mani last longer - which if my calculations are correct, saves time in the end.

Rose Adams - Social Media Assistant

In my opinion there's nothing a fresh mani can't fix. There's just something about perfectly polished nails that make you feel put together, and like you've really made it as a woman. But keeping them that way is another story. As I spend my working days tapping at my keyboard for hours, chipping is a massive issue, meaning my at home manicures never last long, and finding the perfect top coat which won't budge or smudge is no easy task.



I've tried a few different ones but Seche Vite's is easily the best I've used. It prevented my bright colour from peeling or chipping no matter what I put my talons through. It's perfect for the lazy girl too, as just a couple of coats on top of your polish is all it takes. Say goodbye to spending your wages on salon manis, and hello to preened pinkies at home 'cos this product's got ya covered ladies.

