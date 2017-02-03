No, You're Not Going Crazy - Thigh Makeup Is Now A Thing

Thought makeup trends couldn't get any more pointless? Think again, my friend. Because this is 2017, and as this year has already shown us, anything - literally anything - is possible. And this trend may be the most insane one yet: Thigh makeup. Yes: Thigh makeup. As in, putting a full face of makeup on your thighs. Cosmetic procrastination has just reached new heights, people!

Y'know when you're really bored, like really bored, and you're just dying for something, anything, do to? Well, a bunch of makeup artists have found the solution to this problem: Take one eyeshadow, one lipstick, one eyeliner, one contouring kit but hold on - don't put it on your face, silly! No, that makeup is for your thighs. Get with the times, grandma. Take a look at this:

Yep, you're seeing right - this isn't an image from your deepest, darkest nightmares, it's a full face o' makeup that's been hand painted onto someone's leg, for some reason.

Say hello to my thighs. Am i mutating? Lolz! #face #art #thighface A photo posted by Victoria Odom (@makeupbytory_) on Mar 23, 2016 at 6:31am PDT

There's no doubt these ladies are talented, it's just... why?! This is basically the grown-up equivalent of scribbling biro on your hand in school. Yes, we admit that some of them are quite good and yes, some of them have managed to get the nose just right, which we appreciate is no easy feat, but is this trend not a huge waste of time and makeup? Also, isn't it creepy AF? Imagine that moment when you finally find something better to do with your time, and you completely forget that three hours ago you were doodling faces on your pins, and you look down at your thighs and there's just these two sleepy creeps plastered on your thighs, like a woman trapped serenely beneath the layers of your skin.

Here at SoFeminine we can get on board with almost any trend - we were digging chocolate nail art last month, for crying out loud - but this one might be a stretch, even for us. Is this just further proof that the world has gone mad? Perhaps. But hey, you do you ladies - you've found your niche.

If you're enjoying this thigh art, feast your eyes on some more of these terrifying thaces (that's a portmanteau for "thigh faces," just FYI):​

Thigh makeup art (inspired by @_glambycarolina_ ) ✨🌟 A video posted by Jazz :-) (@r0segoldbaby) on Jun 7, 2016 at 6:45pm PDT

#thighmakeup 🎨❤️ A video posted by Aspiring MUA 🎨 (@beatbylanah) on Jun 18, 2016 at 10:08am PDT

my half done #thighmakeup #thighart #makeupisart #makeup #highlights #bodymakeup #contouring the nose is the hard part for me #practice #practicemakesperfect 💄💋💅 A photo posted by Tymeisha Woolridge (@tymeishawoolridge) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

Got some time to spare? Why not try this and show us the results! @sofeminineUK

