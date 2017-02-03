No, You're Not Going Crazy - Thigh Makeup Is Now A Thing

Y'know when you're really bored, like really bored, and you're just dying for something, anything, do to? Well, a bunch of makeup artists have found the solution to this problem: Take one eyeshadow, one lipstick, one eyeliner, one contouring kit but hold on - don't put it on your face, silly! No, that makeup is for your thighs. Get with the times, grandma. Take a look at this:
Yep, you're seeing right - this isn't an image from your deepest, darkest nightmares, it's a full face o' makeup that's been hand painted onto someone's leg, for some reason.
There's no doubt these ladies are talented, it's just... why?! This is basically the grown-up equivalent of scribbling biro on your hand in school. Yes, we admit that some of them are quite good and yes, some of them have managed to get the nose just right, which we appreciate is no easy feat, but is this trend not a huge waste of time and makeup? Also, isn't it creepy AF? Imagine that moment when you finally find something better to do with your time, and you completely forget that three hours ago you were doodling faces on your pins, and you look down at your thighs and there's just these two sleepy creeps plastered on your thighs, like a woman trapped serenely beneath the layers of your skin.
Here at SoFeminine we can get on board with almost any trend - we were digging chocolate nail art last month, for crying out loud - but this one might be a stretch, even for us. Is this just further proof that the world has gone mad? Perhaps. But hey, you do you ladies - you've found your niche.
If you're enjoying this thigh art, feast your eyes on some more of these terrifying thaces (that's a portmanteau for "thigh faces," just FYI):
Got some time to spare? Why not try this and show us the results! @sofeminineUK
You might also like...
Queens Of Contouring! 20 Before-And-After Pics That Show A Little Sculpting Goes A Long Way
You Can Now Buy Glittery Penis-Shaped Soap To Clean Your Makeup Brushes With