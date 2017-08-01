There's a special level of respect I have for girls who are able to flawlessly apply individual fake lashes without having a meltdown - two attempts at sticking pre-glued full ones in place and I'm out. And while they have a reputation for getting stuck in every nook and cranny of your bedroom, just be grateful you've never mistook dead flies for lush lashes.
That was the horrifying reality for a Twitter user's mum who publicised the experience on social media like any self-respecting millennial. Molly shared a photo of a dead fly next to an individual eyelash extension, writing: "Text from mum - having trouble sticking lashes on without her glasses.. turns out she was trying to glue a dead fly to her eyelid. I'm out."
Unsurprisingly, the internet was shook with over 20,000 people retweeting the original tweet and many expressing their horror. One wrote: "I died laughing imagine!!!" while another added, simply: "HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHA."
Is this or is this not the ultimate beauty fail?
