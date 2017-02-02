Is there anything more annoying than blackheads? They're stuck in your skin for weeks before developing into the worst spots ever. And they're so temperamental: rarely does squeezing one have a happy ending. With so many products and treatments out there it's hard to decipher what really works when trying to rid yourself of the pesky pimples - so we tried to find out for ourselves. Here's our favourite tried-and-tested products to banish those blackheads for good.

Retinol

When it comes to your face creams, the more you know the better. Sure, it's nice to pick the best-smelling one and smear that all over your face but you need to know what's in that cream and whether it's gonna work with your skin type. Which is why when it comes to retinol, you need to know what you're doing. Retinol can be a risky business as when used incorrectly or in abundance can irritate the skin and leave it peeling and red. But face creams containing retinol - we really like Rodial's Dragon's Blood Hyaluronic Night Cream - are really great as a treatment for blackheads, as well as hyperpigmentation and blemish scars.

Dermaroller

When describing dermarolling in a somewhat vague way, we'll be the first to admit it sounds like some kind of medieval torture technique. A device covered in loads of tiny needles that you roll over your face? Ouch - no thank you! But hear us out: the needles are super fine and if you have a home roller, you're in control of the pressure. Emma Coates is the founder of Epidermal 5 - an at-home dermaroller that boasts medical-grade stainless steel needles. She enthuses dermarolling has a whole host of benefits for your skin: "Its multiple tiny needles can help even out pigmentation and reduce the appearance of acne scarring, fine lines and wrinkles."

This is why the dermaroller is so perfect for eliminating those pesky blackheads. Emma continues: "Blackheads and pimples will become much less noticeable and because dermarolling minimises pores and it therefore should minimise blackheads developing. If you get spots, we recommend at-home dermarolling because it stimulates repair from within. However, if you are suffering from acne we advise you to seek the advice of a dermatologist."

Perricone MD Skin Perfecting Serum

Let's get one thing straight: the folks at Perricone are skin pros. They know what your skin needs. Their Skin Perfecting Serum from the Pre:Empt series is specifically designed to smooth out the skin, reduce dryness, uneven skin texture and - most importantly - visible pores by drenching your skin in all-important antioxidants. The formula is oil-free and feels lightweight on the skin - it even comes with a cool little pipette so you can easily get the perfect amount you need.

The thing that's different - why Perricone is the Beyonce of skincare - is that this serum is designed to address the needs of your skin before it requires correction or repair. In essence, before you get blackheads the serum will do all it can to protect your skin - hence the Pre:Empt moniker. Just apply it liberally to your face and neck in the mornings and let the formula work its magic.

Dermabrasion Facial

If you fancy splashing out on a treat for your skin, then a microdermabrasion should be the first thing on your list. Quick, easy and completely pain-free, the microdermabrasion facial uses a spray of microcrystals to remove dead skin cells and is proven to improve superficial blemishes and marks as well as helping to clear congested skin, which is why it's perfect for your blackheads. As someone who experiences congested skin along my jawline and chin, I recently gave the microdermabrasion facial a go at the Sk:n Clinic in London. It took 20 minutes and really smoothed out my skin as well as visibly reducing the superficial marks left by spots. There's often rumours microdermabrasion is painful but as someone terrified of all pain, I can categorically refute those rumours - the feeling of the suction against your skin is odd but doesn't cause any discomfort. It was easy enough to fit into my lunch break. And for £55 for a single treatment? It's a small price to pay for glowing skin.

Facial Cleansing Brush

Last year we trialled the Clarisonic Mia 2 and I am happy to report my Mia and I still have a great relationship to this day. It's like using an electric toothbrush over a manual one - eerily so considering the shape and function - ensuring a deeper clean for your skin. The thing you have to remember with a electric facial brush like the Clarisonic range is that it's going to get worse before it gets better. While the first couple of weeks may have you mad you spent £125 and you're spottier than ever, you need to persevere with it. The brush is on a timer which allows you to dedicate time to each section of your face and is truly effective in ridding your skin of all the dirt and left-over makeup that rubbing in facewash with your fingers just can't compete with.

