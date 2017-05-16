Home / Beauty / Skin care / This Woman's Tattoo Literally Fell Off And Left A Disgusting Scar

Beauty

This Woman's Tattoo Literally Fell Off And Left A Disgusting Scar

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 12:25

SPOILER: Contains grim images. As if the prospect of permanently scarring your skin with artificial ink wasn't terrifying enough, Pasuda Reaw comes along and recalls her horror story of that one time her chest tattoo fell off, leaving her scarred for life - and not in the way she expected her intricately-designed tattoo to.

© Instagram

Word of warning, kids: don't go through with that tattoo appointment unless you can 100 per cent guarantee you won't ever come to regret it. Especially, if you've planned said inking on a very visible body part. Pasuda Reaw learned this the hard way when she decided she'd had enough of the colourful design emblazoned across her chest and decided to have it removed.

© Instagram

Reaw opted for a technique known as Rejuvi which involves applying a removal cream using the same needle used for tattoo drawing. A chemical in the cream gradually breaks down the coloured skin pigments and the inking eventually becomes a scab that's supposed to be easy to remove. But what Reaw wasn't prepared for was just how easily the tampered tattoo would come away from her skin.

© Instagram
© Instagram

She documented the long, painful process on her Instagram account, showing the horrifying extent of the infection the bare skin contracted. The wound was puss-y and bled easily with the design eventually detaching from her skin but while the worst of it may be over, Reaw has a constant reminder of the ill-fated tattoo as the removal technique has left a raised, red scar in the shape of the original design and it's still visible three months on.

© Instagram

Let this be a lesson to us all.

Do you have a similar horror story to share? Tell away @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

These Two-Week Tattoos Are A Commitment We Can Actually Make

This Woman's Microblading Horror Story Will Put You Off Ever Touching Your Eyebrows Again

This Breast Cancer Survivor Is "Taking Back Her Body" One Nipple Tattoo At A Time

by Helen Turnbull

You might also like

Women Are Having Real Scorpion Manicures And We're More Than A Little Freaked Out
By the editorial team
This Girl Hasn't Cut Her Nails In Years And They Look As Disgusting As They Sound
By the editorial team
This Woman's Eyelash Extensions Gave Her A Nasty Skin Infection And It Should Be A Warning To Us All
By the editorial team
This Peel-Off Lip Stain Trend Looks Both Satisfying & Disgusting All At Once
By the editorial team
Vampire Fang Nails Are In And They Are Giving Us The Heebie-Jeebies
By the editorial team
This Before & After Photo Of A Woman Suffering From Depression Has Gone Viral For All The Right Reasons
By the editorial team
This Father-Daughter Duo Are Teaching Us A Thing Or Two About Loving Yourself - And Your Afro
By the editorial team
Beauty Blogger Waxes Her Nose Hair And It's Making Our Eyes Water
By the editorial team
Now People Are Tattooing Freckles Onto Their Faces... And We Kinda Like It TBH
By the editorial team
This Woman's Optical Illusion Makeup Is Straight Up Insane
By the editorial team
This Blogger Showed Us The Reality Of Acrylic-nail Addiction And It Looks Painful AF
By the editorial team
People Are Now Using Bath Bombs As Highlighter *And Our Cheeks Are Weeping*
By the editorial team
This Blogger Uses Dental Floss To Remove Blackheads And It's Surprisingly Effective
By the editorial team
We Tried A Red Carpet Facial Loved By Celebs And It Made Us Feel Hella Glamorous
By the editorial team
This Plus-sized Model Has An Awesome Solution To Outgrowing Her Clothes
By the editorial team
This Woman's Phone Burned Her Boob And It Should Be A Lesson To Us All
By the editorial team
3D Chrome Eyeliner Has Arrived And We Can't Wait To Try It
By the editorial team
Ciate Have Created The First Chrome Nail Polish And It Looks Amazing
By the editorial team
Review: We Tried & Tested Nano Needle Brows! Here's Everything You Need To Know
By the editorial team
Breast reduction | What is a breast reduction?
By the editorial team
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
By the editorial team