Butter London launch royal baby nail polish

With the Duchess of Cambridge’s due date edging ever closer the British public aren't the only ones sharing the excitement. Beauty brands are getting their baby brains in gear with bundle of joy gift sets and new born palettes. So forget about the bunting it's all about the baby shower...

Butter London has launched a new nail lacquer just in time to join two other shades in the brand’s The Royals limited edition collection.

The new Pitter Patter hue (such a cute name) combines rich regal purple with shimmering silver undertones for a blend of motherly magic and Buckingham Palace grandeur. We're getting broody for this nail polish perfection.

Other shades in the collection include No More Waity Katie, a subtle hint at William and Catherine’s engagement, and Lillibet’s Jubilee. That’s one royal trio.

The beauty brand also features pretty playful polishes by the name of Tea With The Queen and HRH.

We’re all going gaga for royal bambino-inspired products and we can’t wait to treat our nails to a spot of Kate and Wills worthy pampering.

All hail the majestic mani…

