Kate Moss new face of St. Tropez

If there's anyone who can convince us that fake tan is the way to go this summer, it's Kate Moss. No wonder then that the supermodel has been named the new face of St. Tropez and has launched their new campaign in a sizzling photo shoot.

Just when we were thinking of giving up on fake tan forever, Kate Moss comes out to convince us that it's actually OK to fake it - as long as you don't end up looking fifty shades of TOWIE.



The model has been announced as the new face of one of the leading fake tan names, St. Tropez, where she has been photographed in the nude, save for a healthy faux glow.

​Kate says of her new signing: "I’m so excited to be working with St.Tropez. I’ve been using the products since they started and it’s a really trustworthy, cool brand. I always feel more confident with a St.Tropez tan!"

We have to agree - nothing makes you feel more beach confident than a good touch of colour, which is something St Tropez know all too well!

© St. Tropez

​Michelle Feeney, CEO of PZ Cussons Beauty, owners of St.Tropez, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled that Kate Moss has chosen to work with us on our new campaign: it gives us the ultimate stamp of approval on the quality of our products. Kate epitomises St.Tropez’s naturally glamorous approach to self-tanning and is a long-time advocate of the brand. Not only is she beautiful but she has this amazing attitude."

Kate Moss says she has been using St. Tropez for over 15 years, starting out in her early Ibiza days.

​"St.Tropez do it so well that you do look natural, you don’t have that fear which I always did of going streaky and not being able to fix it – total nightmare. There is no reason to go around with that pasty pallor anymore, which is really exciting." She says.

It makes me feel more confident, you just feel better when you look in the mirror and you look much healthier.

The secret to Kate's on-shoot glow is her use of St. Tropez Bronzing Mousse which is applied with a mitt and if it can give us a flawless glow like Kate's then we're warming up our credit cards to get fake tan shopping!

Kate says:​ "There are two types St.Tropez Wash Off Mousse, its commitment free if you wanted to apply some for a night out you could and then wash it off the next day. The St.Tropez Bronzing Mousse gives a more permanent colour, it’s amazing."

Check out the behind the scenes action at the photoshoot here:

Kate Moss wears The Ultimate Tan as the new face and body of St.Tropez.