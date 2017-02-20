30 Girls Who Prove That Blonde Is Best

Blondes have more fun, so the saying goes. I mean, it's not wrong, is it? There are so many different types of blonde to choose from, I can imagine it is rather enjoyable choosing which blonde to be this week. So yeah, as much as we love our hair colour and everything, there's something about the freedom of going frosty, golden, platinum, even pastel, and back again, that makes us a little jealous from time to time. Here's our fave blonde looks!

Lighten up, guys - literally. If you're in the midst of the winter blues, a dramatic hair change might be just what you need to pull you out of your frosty funk. Kim Kardashian, Katie Perry and Beyonce have all gone over to the light side at least once - and if it's good enough for Queen Bey, it's good enough for us.

The best thing about being blonde is that there's no one way to do it. Blonde hair is a spectrum. Icy platinum blonde a la Taylor Swift is the perfect hair remedy to match ​​this winter chill, whilst a sweet, honeyed blonde is just what your summer hair needs. But who are we kidding - you can rock blonde hair all year round. And if you're not ready to commit to such a change just yet, then balayage blondes really hit the spot when it comes to subtlety.

If you're feeling a follicle shake-up coming on, we've searched the internet high and low and are serving up our fave shades of blonde right here, on a platter. Your only job is to pick the one you like the most - which is no easy feat, trust us. Check out our pick of the best below.

