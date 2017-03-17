We have all, at one point or another, daydreamed about changing our hair colour. Whether it's a thought-out decision or just a morbid curiosity, we just wanna know what we'd look like with hair that's the polar opposite to what it is now. But dyeing your hair needs careful consideration - you don't wanna have a drastic change in colour, only to discover there's a good reason why you've never had black hair. Here's our guide on how to pick a new hair colour and not regret it.

It really is the little things in life we appreciate. Summer evenings. Being offered a seat on the bus. A home-cooked dinner. Dyeing your hair and not wanting to immediately shave it all off.

Yes, a successful dye job is up there as one of life's little unexpected pleasures. Because there's a lot that goes into a drastic follicle makeover: is it going to suit your complexion, your eye colour, your hair type? Like cutting yourself in a fringe, dyeing your locks is not something that can be easily changed back if you're not happy with it, so you have to be sure that it's definitely what you want. To save any in-salon regret - because there's nothing worse than crying in front of the person who just spent 6 hours colouring your hair - here's some tips to choosing the right shade of blonde for your complexion.

Fair complexion

Rebecca Cottington, Artistic Designer and Colour Master at Live True London Putney, tells us that fair-skinned ladies should generally go for lighter shades of blonde - platinum blonde, for instance, is perfect because it's super close to your skin colour. "You need to avoid too much warmth as this can highlight the pink undertones in your skin and make you look flushed," Rebecca says. "If all-over platinum is too bold, combines platinum highlights with a beige blonde for a softer look."

But y'know, not everyone's into the icy blonde look. If you want something a little warmer, then Rebecca says a sandy blonde is perf for fair skin: "It's rich and warm without too much red or orange."

Medium complexion

Medium skin tones have got it made, because they can enjoy the benefits of both light and dark blonde shades, and for that we are eternally jealous. "Platinum can work with medium skin tones too but team this look with darker, biscuit blonde roots," advises Rebecca. Alternatively, warm tones are also gonna look banging on you, so it's a win-win. "Caramel blonde is warm and will complement medium skin tones beautifully - add highlights and lowlights to give the hair dimension."

Olive and darker complexion

Olive and dark skin tones should avoid too much white, platinum or orange shades in order to keep your look natural. But Rebecca has an interesting tip for choosing which shade of blonde works for you. "Take inspiration from the colour flecks in your eyes," she says. "Caramel and bronze tones will bring warmth to your face. Golden blonde looks fabulous with dark skin, and keeping roots darker ensures you don't look washed out."

Things to consider

So, in summation, when choosing the best shade for you there's actually more to take into consideration than you might first think. There are so many different shades of blonde that you're bound to find one that suits you, but as a guide Rebecca says that warm skin tones go better with golden blondes, whilst cooler skin tones match an ash or light blonde. Also, Rebecca says, you should think about your eye colour and the time of year. An icy blonde with blue eyes in winter works a treat, whilst a summer glow with a caramel colour is gonna look pretty hot too.

What shade of blonde would you go? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

You might also like...

French Bobs Are The Très Chic Hair Trend Of 2017

What Is Balayage? The Hair Colour Trend You're About To Book In For

​​​Lowlights vs Highlights: Which Ones Are Right For You?