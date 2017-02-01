Another day, another hair trend that's sweeping the nation. But for those who want to keep their hair as long as can be, this a trend you're going to want to keep an eye on. Enter: hair dusting - the genius technique of Los Angeles hairstylist Sal Salcedo and it involves cutting the ends without taking off any length.
"Hair dusting is a technique in which you don’t get rid of any hair length, but only the damaged hair tips. This can be done by snipping the very bottom of each hair strand," Salcedo tells Refinery29. "Think of it in terms of removing fuzz from clothes. You want to smooth the hair out the best you can first because you need to allow the bad hair to pop up. That's what you will be getting rid of."
Salcedo's Instagram is a must-follow for those obsessed with endlessly scrolling through streams of gorgeous hairstyles; gawping at balayages, bobs and bangs drenched in Californian sunshine when they're supposed to be paying attention to some important storyline in their favourite TV drama. But if you still can't quite picture how exactly hair dusting works, Sal's Instagram is also chock-a-block with examples of the technique. Check 'em out below.
Would you ever get your hair "dusted"? Let us know! @sofeminineUK
Liked this? You might also like:
30 Curly Hairstyles On Pinterest We Can't Get Enough Of
Alison Brie Is Rocking 2017's Hottest Haircut & Now We Want To Be Her
Tiger Eye Tie-Dye Is The Latest Hair Trend To Rock Our Tresses