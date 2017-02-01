For those of us trying to grow our hair, there's nothing worse than booking yourself in for a much-needed chop. How are we supposed to get it lusciously long if we have to keep trimming it?! Well, one LA stylist has come up with the much-needed solution to all your hair woes...

Another day, another hair trend that's sweeping the nation. But for those who want to keep their hair as long as can be, this a trend you're going to want to keep an eye on. Enter: hair dusting - the genius technique of Los Angeles hairstylist Sal Salcedo and it involves cutting the ends without taking off any length.

"Hair dusting is a technique in which you don’t get rid of any hair length, but only the damaged hair tips. This can be done by snipping the very bottom of each hair strand," Salcedo tells Refinery29. "Think of it in terms of removing fuzz from clothes. You want to smooth the hair out the best you can first because you need to allow the bad hair to pop up. That's what you will be getting rid of."

Salcedo's Instagram is a must-follow for those obsessed with endlessly scrolling through streams of gorgeous hairstyles; gawping at balayages, bobs and bangs drenched in Californian sunshine when they're supposed to be paying attention to some important storyline in their favourite TV drama. But if you still can't quite picture how exactly hair dusting works, Sal's Instagram is also chock-a-block with examples of the technique. Check 'em out below.

•DUSTING• Before & After Trimming split ends off so the hair may grow healthier & faster is crucial when it comes to hair care. Give your hair a little love! A video posted by SAL SALCEDO (@salsalhair) on May 26, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

Would you ever get your hair "dusted"? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

