I don't think I'm being dramatic when I say that there's a revolutionary product has just entered the burgeoning hair market. If you've ever wanted to lighten your locks but don't have all that time to wait around at the hairdressers to make the transition to the blonde side, then let me introduce you to Pravana's Blonde Wand, an innovative design that lightens the hair in two easy steps.

I know what you're thinking. This is crazy, right? How does this thing even work? Good question, my friend. The Blonde Wand looks a lot like a pair of straighteners, and that's because they basically are. But let's not get ahead of ourselves - let's start at the beginning. First, you need to apply the Pure Light Crème Lightener to your hair. The cream has a coconut oil base that's nourishing and will absorb right into the hair, so the risk of breakage - something that often happens when lightening hair - is lower.

Once the dye is on, the hair is wrapped in foil - then it's time to get the ball rolling. The heated iron is applied over the foil, which also protects the hair from direct heat, helping to significantly reduce the damage done by normal dye jobs. Heat is long known to lift colour from the hair with bleaching - this is basically the modern day equivalent of sitting under vintage salon hairdryers.

That's all you need to do. Pravana's site states that the Blonde Wand can make your hair up to seven times lighter in just a matter of seconds. The idea behind the speed at which it works is to protect your hair from further damage - the less time the lightener spends on your hair, the less damage done. But one must ask, could it be the intensity, and not the longevity, that would ruin the hair in this case? Birnur Aral, Ph.D., Director of the Beauty Lab at the Good Housekeeping Research Institute, told Good Housekeeping, "In the end, it's still the same chemical reaction happening with what seems to be the same amount of bleach in the hair — whether it's faster won't change the damage once you reach the desired degree of lightening."

If you fancy getting your hands on a blonde wand for yourself - well, you can't. The wand was released in the US in October 2016, but it is yet to make its way to the UK. But if you manage to get your hands on a pair, just make sure you always check with your hairdresser before experimenting with your hair.