TreatYoSelf PayDay Haul: Beauty, Fashion And Everything In Between

Can you smell that? It's takeaway coffee, it's lavish salmon bagels for lunch and it's new goddamn cotton fresh clothes. Zara, we've missed you and all your sexy stripy shirt goodness. That's right, it's time to hold our pay packets to ransom again in our monthly pay day edit. Here's to splashing our cash on anything and everything. We'll live to regret it when we're munching on a mouldy cucumber at the end of the month but until then, spend on dear friends, spend on.

Pancake day is fast approaching and there's only one thing better than Nutella-smeared batter and that's pay day Nutella-smeared batter. Like waiting for ya hair to grown, February pay day took its sweet time but we can safely say £6 lunches and Missguided shopping sprees are firmly back on the menu. Shall we shake our t*ts for a moment? I think it's only right that we do!

To make all your beach wave dreams come true

GHD Curve Classic Wave Wand

RRP: £120

Available from: GHD

To make sure you're shining in all the right ways

Wonder2 HD Photo Finishing Powder

RRP: 19.50

Available from: Wunder2

To keep your pores 8 hours kinda fresh

Luna Sleeping Night Oil

RRP: £85

Available from: Space NK

To make doing your brows easy peasy

Benefit Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil

RRP: £20

Available from: Benefit

Cos we all miss the nineties

Calvin Klein Sports Bra

RRP: £30

Available from: JD Sports

For a smile that'll get you everywhere

Mr White LED Teeth Whitening Kit

RRP: £49.95

Available from: Beauty Bay

For happy 'n' hydrated skin

Decleor Aroma Cleanse Essential Tonifying Lotion

RRP: £22

Available from: Decleor

To complement those hazel peepers

Mac Burgundy Times 9

RRP: £30

Available from: Mac

To perk up tired skin the natural way

Odylique 3-in-1 natural Maca Mask

RRP: £20

Available from: Odylique

To say it like you mean it

Fries Before Guys Statement T-shirt

RRP: £18

Available from: Teespring.com

Blink Brow Bar Clear Brow Gel

RRP: £17.99

Available from: blinkbrowbar.com

For showing your breakouts who's boss

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Mask

RRP: £39

Available from: GlamGlow

For make your wrist look as pretty as a peacock

Kate Spade New York Peacock Watch

RRP: £179

The Watch ShopAvailable from:

To keep your talons long and strong

Renunail Nourishing Oil

RRP: £11

Available from: Boots

To keep your feet fashion forward

Jeffery Campbell Bernice Kiltie Embellished Mid Heel Shoes

RRP: £160

Available from: ASOS

To fake chiselled cheekbones in the most glam way

ICONIC Pro Evo Sculpt

RRP: £32.99

Available from: ICONIC

For pearly whites on the go - essential for sleepovers!

SONIC Chic Deluxe Toothbrush

RRP: £29.99

Available from: Argos

Cos you can never have too many pairs

Pave Arc Jacket Earrings

RRP: £49

Available from: ADORE

To take your fashion gym game up a notch

Adidas Tee

RRP: £25

Available from: JD Sports

For a flawless winter glow

Madame La La Tanning Mousse

RRP: £22.50

Available from Look Fantastic

Cos it may be pay day haul but we still can't afford the Chloe version

Cross Hatch Saddle Bag

RRP: £29

Available from: Kaleidoscope

For a colour switch up without the commitment

Colour Vibe Conditioning Shampoo-In Colour

RRP: £2.99

Available from: Boots

To get you in the mood for spring outings

Madox Peach Canvas Sneakers

RRP: £42

Available from: Rocketdog

For the perfect pay day tipple

Hoxton Gin

RRP: £29.99

Available from: Amazon

For a perfume thats heaven scent

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Fleur 50ml

RRP: £60

Available from Selfridges

To inject some spring into your wardrobe

Off The Shoulder Cuff Dress

RRP: £58

Available from: Closet London

Cos wire is SO overrated

Dorina Black Lace Bralette (2pack)

RRP: £18

Available from: ASOS

To give your phone an update straight from the catwalk

Cherry Blossom Print Phone Case

RRP: £14.99

Available from: FLAVR

What will you be spending your pay day dollar on? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

