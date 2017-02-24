Home / Beauty / Make up / #TreatYoSelf PayDay Haul: Beauty, Fashion And Everything In Between

#TreatYoSelf PayDay Haul: Beauty, Fashion And Everything In Between

Can you smell that? It's takeaway coffee, it's lavish salmon bagels for lunch and it's new goddamn cotton fresh clothes. Zara, we've missed you and all your sexy stripy shirt goodness. That's right, it's time to hold our pay packets to ransom again in our monthly pay day edit. Here's to splashing our cash on anything and everything. We'll live to regret it when we're munching on a mouldy cucumber at the end of the month but until then, spend on dear friends, spend on.

Pancake day is fast approaching and there's only one thing better than Nutella-smeared batter and that's pay day Nutella-smeared batter. Like waiting for ya hair to grown, February pay day took its sweet time but we can safely say £6 lunches and Missguided shopping sprees are firmly back on the menu. Shall we shake our t*ts for a moment? I think it's only right that we do!

To make all your beach wave dreams come true

GHD Curve Classic Wave Wand
RRP: £120
Available from: GHD

To make sure you're shining in all the right ways

Wonder2 HD Photo Finishing Powder
RRP: 19.50
Available from: Wunder2

Wunder2 perfect selfie photo finishing powder

To keep your pores 8 hours kinda fresh

Luna Sleeping Night Oil
RRP: £85
Available from: Space NK

Sunday Riley Luna night oil

To make doing your brows easy peasy

Benefit Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil
RRP: £20
Available from: Benefit

Benefit goof proof eyebrow pencil

Cos we all miss the nineties

Calvin Klein Sports Bra
RRP: £30
Available from: JD Sports

For a smile that'll get you everywhere

Mr White LED Teeth Whitening Kit
RRP: £49.95
Available from: Beauty Bay

For happy 'n' hydrated skin

Decleor Aroma Cleanse Essential Tonifying Lotion
RRP: £22
Available from: Decleor

To complement those hazel peepers

Mac Burgundy Times 9
RRP: £30
Available from: Mac

Mac burgundy times 9 eyeshadow

To perk up tired skin the natural way

Odylique 3-in-1 natural Maca Mask
RRP: £20
Available from: Odylique

To say it like you mean it

Fries Before Guys Statement T-shirt
RRP: £18
Available from: Teespring.com

Blink Brow Bar Clear Brow Gel
RRP: £17.99
Available from: blinkbrowbar.com

© blinkbrowbar.com

For showing your breakouts who's boss

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Mask
RRP: £39
Available from: GlamGlow

GlamGlow super mud treatment mask

For make your wrist look as pretty as a peacock

Kate Spade New York Peacock Watch
RRP: £179
The Watch ShopAvailable from:

To keep your talons long and strong

Renunail Nourishing Oil
RRP: £11
Available from: Boots

To keep your feet fashion forward

Jeffery Campbell Bernice Kiltie Embellished Mid Heel Shoes
RRP: £160
Available from: ASOS

To fake chiselled cheekbones in the most glam way

ICONIC Pro Evo Sculpt
RRP: £32.99
Available from: ICONIC

For pearly whites on the go - essential for sleepovers!

SONIC Chic Deluxe Toothbrush
RRP: £29.99
Available from: Argos

Cos you can never have too many pairs

Pave Arc Jacket Earrings
RRP: £49
Available from: ADORE

To take your fashion gym game up a notch

Adidas Tee
RRP: £25
Available from: JD Sports

For a flawless winter glow

Madame La La Tanning Mousse
RRP: £22.50
Available from Look Fantastic

Cos it may be pay day haul but we still can't afford the Chloe version

Cross Hatch Saddle Bag
RRP: £29
Available from: Kaleidoscope

For a colour switch up without the commitment

Colour Vibe Conditioning Shampoo-In Colour
RRP: £2.99
Available from: Boots

To get you in the mood for spring outings

Madox Peach Canvas Sneakers
RRP: £42
Available from: Rocketdog

For the perfect pay day tipple

Hoxton Gin
RRP: £29.99
Available from: Amazon

For a perfume thats heaven scent

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Fleur 50ml
RRP: £60
Available from Selfridges

To inject some spring into your wardrobe

Off The Shoulder Cuff Dress
RRP: £58
Available from: Closet London

Cos wire is SO overrated

Dorina Black Lace Bralette (2pack)
RRP: £18
Available from: ASOS

To give your phone an update straight from the catwalk

Cherry Blossom Print Phone Case
RRP: £14.99
Available from: FLAVR

What will you be spending your pay day dollar on? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

