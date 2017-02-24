TreatYoSelf PayDay Haul: Beauty, Fashion And Everything In Between

Pancake day is fast approaching and there's only one thing better than Nutella-smeared batter and that's pay day Nutella-smeared batter. Like waiting for ya hair to grown, February pay day took its sweet time but we can safely say £6 lunches and Missguided shopping sprees are firmly back on the menu. Shall we shake our t*ts for a moment? I think it's only right that we do!
To make all your beach wave dreams come true
GHD Curve Classic Wave Wand
RRP: £120
Available from: GHD
To make sure you're shining in all the right ways
Wonder2 HD Photo Finishing Powder
RRP: 19.50
Available from: Wunder2
To keep your pores 8 hours kinda fresh
Luna Sleeping Night Oil
RRP: £85
Available from: Space NK
To make doing your brows easy peasy
Benefit Goof Proof Eyebrow Pencil
RRP: £20
Available from: Benefit
Cos we all miss the nineties
Calvin Klein Sports Bra
RRP: £30
Available from: JD Sports
For a smile that'll get you everywhere
Mr White LED Teeth Whitening Kit
RRP: £49.95
Available from: Beauty Bay
For happy 'n' hydrated skin
Decleor Aroma Cleanse Essential Tonifying Lotion
RRP: £22
Available from: Decleor
To complement those hazel peepers
Mac Burgundy Times 9
RRP: £30
Available from: Mac
To perk up tired skin the natural way
Odylique 3-in-1 natural Maca Mask
RRP: £20
Available from: Odylique
To say it like you mean it
Fries Before Guys Statement T-shirt
RRP: £18
Available from: Teespring.com
Blink Brow Bar Clear Brow Gel
RRP: £17.99
Available from: blinkbrowbar.com
For showing your breakouts who's boss
GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Mask
RRP: £39
Available from: GlamGlow
For make your wrist look as pretty as a peacock
Kate Spade New York Peacock Watch
RRP: £179
The Watch ShopAvailable from:
To keep your talons long and strong
Renunail Nourishing Oil
RRP: £11
Available from: Boots
To keep your feet fashion forward
Jeffery Campbell Bernice Kiltie Embellished Mid Heel Shoes
RRP: £160
Available from: ASOS
To fake chiselled cheekbones in the most glam way
ICONIC Pro Evo Sculpt
RRP: £32.99
Available from: ICONIC
For pearly whites on the go - essential for sleepovers!
SONIC Chic Deluxe Toothbrush
RRP: £29.99
Available from: Argos
Cos you can never have too many pairs
Pave Arc Jacket Earrings
RRP: £49
Available from: ADORE
To take your fashion gym game up a notch
Adidas Tee
RRP: £25
Available from: JD Sports
For a flawless winter glow
Madame La La Tanning Mousse
RRP: £22.50
Available from Look Fantastic
Cos it may be pay day haul but we still can't afford the Chloe version
Cross Hatch Saddle Bag
RRP: £29
Available from: Kaleidoscope
For a colour switch up without the commitment
Colour Vibe Conditioning Shampoo-In Colour
RRP: £2.99
Available from: Boots
To get you in the mood for spring outings
Madox Peach Canvas Sneakers
RRP: £42
Available from: Rocketdog
For the perfect pay day tipple
Hoxton Gin
RRP: £29.99
Available from: Amazon
For a perfume thats heaven scent
Narciso Rodriguez For Her Fleur 50ml
RRP: £60
Available from Selfridges
To inject some spring into your wardrobe
Off The Shoulder Cuff Dress
RRP: £58
Available from: Closet London
Cos wire is SO overrated
Dorina Black Lace Bralette (2pack)
RRP: £18
Available from: ASOS
To give your phone an update straight from the catwalk
Cherry Blossom Print Phone Case
RRP: £14.99
Available from: FLAVR
What will you be spending your pay day dollar on? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!
You Might Also Like:
This Princess Crown Eyeshadow Is Makeup Fit For Queens
This Wine Inspired Makeup Line Is Exactly What We Need
This Simple Hair Hack Will Instantly Reveal Which Haircut Will Suit You Best