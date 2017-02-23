You've finally made the commitment to try that new haircut you've had your eye on, you've got the Instagram screenshots and you've booked the appointment, but just how do you know if you've made the right choice? Enter the 2.25 inches method, the simple hair hack that tells you what haircut will suit your lovely face.

For some women, a trip to the hairdressers brings not only a cut, wash, and a plate of biscuits, but also great deal of anxiety. One minute we're dead set on growing Nicole Scherzinger-esque mermaid lengths and only want less than an inch off, the next we're after a cool AF lob like Emma Stone - and that's before we even know if they are the most flattering cuts for our face. Ugh, what's a girl who can't decide to do?

Relax ladies, 'cos choosing the perfect haircut doesn't have to be stressful, remember it's all about opting for the right cut for your face shape, because a cut that makes our face appear too round or square can make for an uncomfortable growing out period, and ain't nobody got time for that.

Hairdresser extraordinaire John Frieda has come up with a solution that makes choosing a cut that is both stylish and flattering to our exact face shape a lot easier. Known as the 2.25 inches method, it's a simple measuring hack which means we'll never have to face haircut regret again. So how does it work?

​We spoke to Giles Robinson, International Training Director of Color Wow and Senior Stylist at John Frieda Salons UK who gave us the low down on how to try this genius hair hack at home.

Method 2.25: How does it work?

The famous team at John Frieda have developed an infallible trick to determine the haircut that suits us best. All you'll need is the contents of your school kit: a ruler, a pencil and a mirror of course. It only takes a few seconds to determine which hairstyle best balances the facial features, and best of all you can do it from the comfort of your own home. We are all ears!

Giles Robinson explains: “It’s all about the angles, John studied faces and saw that the angle of the jaw bone determined whether or not someone would look best with short hair or long hair. He figured out an exact, easy to understand measurement that clearly indicates whether a face is suited to long or short hair.

"To try it for yourself, grab a ruler and a pencil. Place the pencil under your chin horizontally. Then place the ruler under your earlobe, vertically. The intersection of the pencil and ruler indicates a measurement. If that measurement is less than 2.25”, then like Halle Berry and Audrey Hepburn, your face is made for short hair.

​If that measurement is more than that length, like Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, then long hair will be the most flattering choice."

So what are you waiting for? Grab your ruler, pencil and mirror and get that appointment booked STAT!

