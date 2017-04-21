Home / Beauty / Make up / This Red Lipstick Has Replaced MAC's Ruby Woo As The Make-up Artist Favourite And You Need It

Beauty

This Red Lipstick Has Replaced MAC's Ruby Woo As The Make-up Artist Favourite And You Need It

By Rose Adams Published today at 14:45

There's no denying a punchy red lip is the ultimate finishing touch to any look and when it comes to the most popular product, MAC's Ruby Woo rules them all, well until now that is. Pucker up ladies, because there's a new product about to pack a whole load of punch to your pout...

When it comes to the most-wanted beauty staples, they don't come much more classic than the trusty red lipstick. Lip trends may come and go (thanks Kylie Jenner) but it is always the faithful red lip we end up going back to time and time again. With a shade to suit every skin tone, no make-up bag is ever really complete without one. But as far as the red-lippie-popularity stakes go, there's always been one clear winner, and that my friends, is MAC's Ruby Woo. Well, until now that is.

In the most surprising move since the break up of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the cult, make-up artist favourite has been dethroned. The red lippie responsible for stealing Ruby Woo's long serving crown is Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in shade Feels So Grand, also by MAC. Because of course it is.

Make-up artists are going barmy for it and beauty bloggers are hyping it up on Instagram - quickly bash in #feelssogrand in the search bar and you'll see our point. MAC describes the shade as a 'deep true red' that 'provides a splash of colour in a liquid-suede finish that lingers'.

A post shared by Yanitza (@yntza) on Jan 20, 2017 at 11:51am PST

A post shared by Ioana Dumitrache (@ioanadumitrache.ro) on Mar 24, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

We first fell in love with the shade way back when celebrity make-up artist Victor Henao used it to perfect Adriana Lima's famous pout for Elton John's Oscars party. The blue-red tint of this lippy made her pout pop and skin glow AF and if it's good enough for a Victoria's Secret model, it's good enough for us.

Adriana Lima © Getty

Get your hands on one here before they sell out.

What's your favourite red lippie? Let us know @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

10 Red Lipsticks To Up Your Pout Game

Beauty On A Budget: Cheap Alternatives To Your Favourite Luxury Makeup Brands

Tried & Tested: The Ultimate Red Lip

ByRose Adams

You might also like like

Graphic Eyeliner Is The Makeup Trend You Need To Master In 2017
By the editorial team
This Make-up Artist's Genius Glitter Face Will Make You Shine Brighter this Party Season
By the editorial team
People Are Now Using Bath Bombs As Highlighter *And Our Cheeks Are Weeping*
By the editorial team
This UK Beauty Map Reveals The Most Popular Makeup Product In Every Region And The Results Are *Surprising*
By the editorial team
Beauty On A Budget: Cheap Alternatives To Your Favourite Luxury Makeup Brands
By the editorial team
This Makeup Artist Creates Amazing Looks For Every Star Sign And It's Everything We Hoped For & More
By the editorial team
What A Difference A Decade Makes: Kim Kardashian's Beauty Metamorphosis
By the editorial team
Tried & Tested: The Ultimate Red Lip
By the editorial team
What colour make-up suits you?
By the editorial team
#TreatYoSelf PayDay Haul: Beauty, Fashion And Everything In Between
By the editorial team
3D Chrome Eyeliner Has Arrived And We Can't Wait To Try It
By the editorial team
All The Mother's Day Gift Ideas You Could Possibly Need!
By the editorial team
This Makeup Artist Creates Art From Her Arm Swatches
By the editorial team
QUIZ: Which MAC Lipstick Best Suits Your Personality?
By the editorial team
People Are Rubbing Their Bums In Glitter Because Instagram Says It's The Next Hottest Trend
By the editorial team
A Guide On To How To Use Makeup Brushes Like A Pro
By the editorial team
Bird Feather Brows Are Here & They're Taking Over Instagram, Obviously
By the editorial team
Mascara
By the editorial team
Fair Skin For The Win! The Best Makeup For Pale-Skinned Ladies
By the editorial team
Now People Are Tattooing Freckles Onto Their Faces... And We Kinda Like It TBH
By the editorial team
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
By the editorial team