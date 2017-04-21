There's no denying a punchy red lip is the ultimate finishing touch to any look and when it comes to the most popular product, MAC's Ruby Woo rules them all, well until now that is. Pucker up ladies, because there's a new product about to pack a whole load of punch to your pout...

When it comes to the most-wanted beauty staples, they don't come much more classic than the trusty red lipstick. Lip trends may come and go (thanks Kylie Jenner) but it is always the faithful red lip we end up going back to time and time again. With a shade to suit every skin tone, no make-up bag is ever really complete without one. But as far as the red-lippie-popularity stakes go, there's always been one clear winner, and that my friends, is MAC's Ruby Woo. Well, until now that is.

In the most surprising move since the break up of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the cult, make-up artist favourite has been dethroned. The red lippie responsible for stealing Ruby Woo's long serving crown is Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in shade Feels So Grand, also by MAC. Because of course it is.

Make-up artists are going barmy for it and beauty bloggers are hyping it up on Instagram - quickly bash in #feelssogrand in the search bar and you'll see our point. MAC describes the shade as a 'deep true red' that 'provides a splash of colour in a liquid-suede finish that lingers'.

We first fell in love with the shade way back when celebrity make-up artist Victor Henao used it to perfect Adriana Lima's famous pout for Elton John's Oscars party. The blue-red tint of this lippy made her pout pop and skin glow AF and if it's good enough for a Victoria's Secret model, it's good enough for us.

Get your hands on one here before they sell out.

