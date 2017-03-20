We don't think we'll ever get enough of the mermaid make up trend - and that extends to accessories as well as cosmetics. But forget the glitter and long hair for a minute because these marvellous mermaid make up brushes could just be our fave ocean-inspired pieces yet...

If you've ever wondered why that flawless foundation you bought in the shop looks not one bit flawless on your skin once you apply it yourself, then it could be down to the ancient make up brushes you're using to slap it on. Because my friends, every beauty addict knows that the make up you own is only as good as the tools it's applied with. And you'll be pushed to find any cuter brushes than these aquatic beauties. Proving once again the mermaid trend is well and truly here to stay (yay) meet your newest beauty obsession: Chubby Mermaid Carve and Contour Paddle Brushes.

A post shared by Mermaid Identity 🐚 Mermaid Lyf (@mermaid_salon) on Mar 11, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

The 'chubby mermaid brushes' are courtesy of salon and retailer Mermaid Salon, who are based in Brisbane, Australia, and famed for selling all-things mermaid - they even have an in-store hair salon giving customers the fishtail plait they've always dreamed of. But fear not - you won't have to spend your entire wage on a plane ticket to Aus as you can also get these beaut brushes from their online store.

A post shared by Mermaid Identity 🐚 Mermaid Lyf (@mermaid_salon) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

Embed code A post shared by Mermaid Identity 🐚 Mermaid Lyf (@mermaid_salon) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:09pm PST

Chubbier than a hamster's cheeks filled with grapes, the fishtail shape of the handle makes them super easy to hold and therefore make applying your base and contouring a doddle and we just LOVE the intricate scaling detail, too. It's no wonder the Internet is going totally bonkers over them, we need them in our lives ASAP.

A post shared by Mermaid Identity 🐚 Mermaid Lyf (@mermaid_salon) on Mar 11, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

A post shared by Mermaid Identity 🐚 Mermaid Lyf (@mermaid_salon) on Mar 10, 2017 at 11:53pm PST

​They come in black, silver and rose gold and the brand revealed the colour choices are inspired by their favourite Apple products. So what are you waiting for? These babies are the perfect thing to *splash* your cash on.

