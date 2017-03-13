Home / Beauty / Make up / This Makeup Artist Creates Art From Her Arm Swatches

This Makeup Artist Creates Art From Her Arm Swatches

Pascale Day Published by Pascale Day
Published today at 14:20

Daisy Weigt is a makeup artist-cum-actual artist if her beauty swatches are anything to go by. Daisy creates works of art on her arm in lieu of the usual eyeshadow or lipstick streak on the forearm and the results are kind of magical.

Yeah yeah yeah, we're seen the usual makeup swatches time and time again and, whilst mesmerising, we need something more. Daisy Weigt has got that thing.

Instagram beauty aficionado Daisy, also known on Insta as dwglamgeek, has been getting creative with her swatches, because not only do we want to know if the makeup is going to suit our skin tone, we wanna appreciate some art along with it. Daisy uses makeup swatches as an opportunity to create artistic drawings on her arm. ​Daisy is a cosmetologist and mum to three girls, and owns over 1,000 lipsticks! So she's obviously putting them to good use with her arm art.

The usual way that beauty bloggers test out makeup to their skin tone is just with a straight line of colour across the forearm, but Daisy has been using liquid lipsticks and eyeshadows and to draw colourful motifs on her arm so you can check out the colour and some awesome drawings at the same time. She often doodles Harry Potter, but the famous Kylie Cosmetics mouth logo accompanied a swatch of the lip kits, whilst two bright purple matte lipsticks formed the Mean Girls title. Pretty cool, huh?

So this was a lot harder than I thought. When I did it in my head, it was so easy. 😂 what's your favorite @kyliecosmetics lip gloss? • • • • • #makeup#makeupaddict#makeupjunkie#beautyaddict#beautyjunkie#beautyblogger#bblogger#lipstickjunkie#lipstickaddict#metalliclipstick#instamakeup#instabeauty#mattelipstick#liquidlipstick#fiercesociety#hudabeauty#slave2beauty#vegas_nay#wakeupandmakeup#dressyourface#lipgloss#kyliecosmetics#kyliejenner#kylielipkit#anastasiabeverlyhills#jeffreestarcosmetics#colourpopcosmetics#swatches#kylie#sephora

A post shared by Daisy (was Beautybydaisyweigt) (@dwglamgeek) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

"One time I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip flops. So I bought army pants and flip flops." 😂 This movie is a classic for me. Who else loves this movie? It has so many memorable quotes. What's your favorite quote? Products used @nyxcosmetics "run the world" and @caked.co "jelly" • • • • • #makeup#makeupaddict#makeupjunkie#beautyaddict#beautyjunkie#beautyblogger#bblogger#lipstickjunkie#lipstickaddict#metalliclipstick#instamakeup#instabeauty#mattelipstick#liquidlipstick#fiercesociety#hudabeauty#slave2beauty#vegas_nay#wakeupandmakeup#dressyourface#lipgloss#meangirls#anastasiabeverlyhills#jeffreestarcosmetics#sephora#colourpopcosmetics#kyliecosmetics#cakedmakeup#nyxcosmetics#ulta

A post shared by Daisy (was Beautybydaisyweigt) (@dwglamgeek) on Mar 2, 2017 at 11:53am PST

You're going to laugh, but I didn't have enough room on my arm, so I present you my leg. 😂😂😂that's how much I love it! but if you don't know what this reference is, I want you to just stop now, and hop and Netflix and binge watch Stranger Things, it's one of my favorite shows ever! Scroll back to see my stranger things logo!! And I swear I thought I saw this somewhere, but is it true @newyorkcolorcan is discontinuing their liquid eyeliner!? I will die if they do! Tell me it isn't real! • • • • • #makeup#makeupaddict#makeupjunkie#beautyaddict#beautyjunkie#beautyblogger#bblogger#lipstickjunkie#lipstickaddict#metalliclipstick#netflix#instabeauty#mattelipstick#liquidlipstick#fiercesociety#hudabeauty#slave2beauty#vegas_nay#wakeupandmakeup#dressyourface#lipgloss#sephora#anastasiabeverlyhills#kyliecosmetics#colourpopcosmetics#strangerthings#jeffreestarcosmetics#limecrime#swatches#colourpop

A post shared by Daisy (was Beautybydaisyweigt) (@dwglamgeek) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:20am PST

I almost forgot that it's Harry Potter weekend on tv in the US! So here's my Harry Potter inspired swatch using @makeupgeekcosmetics "Houdini" I love this shade because it's described as a blackened teal, and I love everything teal. I used my favorite flat brush from @wetnwildbeauty to apply. This brush is my holy grail brush to apply anything metallic or sparkly to give that pop of color on your eyes. I feel like it picks up more pigment than any other brush I have. So who's watching!? • • • • • #makeup#makeupaddict#makeupjunkie#beautyaddict#beautyjunkie#beautyblogger#bblogger#lipstickjunkie#lipstickaddict#metalliclipstick#instamakeup#instabeauty#mattelipstick#liquidlipstick#fiercesociety#hudabeauty#slave2beauty#vegas_nay#wakeupandmakeup#dressyourface#lipgloss#makeupgeek#makeupgeekcosmetics#kyliecosmetics#colourpopcosmetics#jeffreestarcosmetics#anastasiabeverlyhills#harrypotter#katvondbeauty#wetnwild

A post shared by Daisy (was Beautybydaisyweigt) (@dwglamgeek) on Mar 4, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

HAKUNA MATATA my friends! Products used: @colourpopcosmetics "jellies" and "mr. Blonde" ⚡️ @katvondbeauty "echo" ⚡️ @jordana_cosmetics "ghost town" ⚡️ @mollycosmetics "toxic" ⚡️ @stilacosmetics stay all day liquid liner in "intense black" does anyone have any good recommendations for. White liquid lipstick? I know jeffree has one, but out of stock. Anyone else have a white lippie? My pumbaa looks like batman because of his teeth. 😂 • • • • • #makeup#makeupaddict#makeupjunkie#beautyaddict#beautyjunkie#beautyblogger#bblogger#lipstickjunkie#lipstickaddict#metalliclipstick#instabeauty#mattelipstick#liquidlipstick#fiercesociety#hudabeauty#slave2beauty#vegas_nay#wakeupandmakeup#dressyourface#lipgloss#disney#colourpop#colourpopme#colourpopcosmetics#mollycosmetics#stila#katvondbeauty#sephora#swatches#thelionking

A post shared by Daisy (was Beautybydaisyweigt) (@dwglamgeek) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:26am PST

Do you like Daisy's swatches? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

