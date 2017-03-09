'Slush Facials' Are Reportedly The Secret To Kendall And Kylie's Perfect Skin

Acetone and dry ice don't sound like items you should be including in your skincare regime, but the slush facial is the new treatment that combines the two to make your skin soft and spot-free. But please, for the love of god, do not try this at home...

We here at SoFem never get bored of a good facial. We also love a good slushie. But let this be a warning to you all: the slush facial is NOT having a little cheek massage whilst sipping on a frozen beverage that tastes like blue raspberry, much to our disappointment. (Although we're seeing an opening in the market there...)

No, a slush facial combines acetone and dry ice to get rid of dirt and oil from the skin to give you a clean fresh face. Now, we all know what dry ice is - we use it to make an entrance at our birthday parties. But no doubt the word acetone rings a bell, too, and yes, you do know it: acetone makes up a major part of your nail varnish remover and is what gives it that pungent, chemically smell. Yeah, that's what's going on your face during this facial.

But it's not harmful to your face, if done correctly - which means no at-home remedies please! Nurse practitioner for Coast Dermatology Holly Buchko, told Marie Claire, "Our acne slush treatment begins with a cool exfoliation of the surface of the skin with dry ice wrapped in gauze and dipped in acetone." This not only removes excess oils and old makeup, but helps to reduce bacteria on the skin that will calm any inflammation caused by acne. But the facial is not just beneficial for those suffering from acne-prone skin: "It is typically used in the treatment of acne, but it can also improve melasma, sun spots, as well as overall skin quality and texture," Buchko said.

People began paying attention to slush facials after dermatologist to the stars Christie Kidd performed the treatment using dry ice dipped in liquid nitrogen on Khloe Kardashian's new reality show Revenge Body. The treatment was performed to help get rid of the patient's acne, and Kidd said that Kendall and Kylie both use the treatment to get that flawless, Instagram-worthy skin - and if Kendal and Kylie are into it, we're into it.

