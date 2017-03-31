TreatYoSelf Pay Day Haul: Beauty, Fashion & Everything In Between

Can you believe the end of March is here already? Nope, me either. But with the end of this month comes a not at all fond goodbye to winter and lots to get excited about: spring has sprung which means lighter evenings and pretty blossom on the trees. But more importantly it also means pay day, so you can quit the unsavoury packed sandwiches, stealing bog roll from the work toilets and actually treat yo'self without the guilt. Our pick of what's rocking our worlds right now is an excellent place to start. Happy spending!
To fight annoying acne from the comfort of your sofa
NEUTROGENA Visibly Clear Light Therapy Acne Mask
RRP: Mask - £59.99
Activator - £14.99
Available from: *1st April*
For a make up kit so pretty, you'll want to take it everywhere
Luxe Studio Brushes
RRP: From £8.99
Available from: Boots
Because natural beauty is best
Less Is More Thyme Laqueur Spray
RRP: £23
Available from: Green Beauty Bites
Because you can't beat a classic
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Fragrance
RRP: From £52
Available from: Debenhams
To get a bright white smile during your lunch break
Teeth whitening treatment
RRP: £99 per treatment
Available at: Favero Dental Clinic
For tresses in need of a treat
Dr PawPaw 7 in 1 Treatment Styler
RRP: £9.99
Available from: FeelUnique
Because feminist tees are all you should be wearing right now
Femme Forever T-shirt
RRP: £18
Available from: Teespring
Because we all know the importance of fleeky brows
Fab Brows Duo Colour Kit
RRP: £20
Available from: Fabbrows
Because we secretly want to be a mermaid
Iridescent sliders
RRP: £20
Available from: SLYDES
To reverse the over plucked signs of the nineties
Lash & Eyebrow Growth Serum
RRP: £49.99
Available from: Rubis
To save room in your make up bag, get a product that does it all
Dr PawPaw Tinted Ultimate Red Balm
RRP: £6.95
Available from: Dr Paw Paw
For those warm spring evenings
Kaleidoscope Red Mules
RRP: £119
Available from: Kaleidoscope
Because you can never have too much gym gear
Puma Long Sleeved Crop Top
RRP: £20
Available from: JD Sports
... or t-shirts for that matter!
Ellese Makina Boyfriend T-shirt
RRP:
Available from: JD Sports
To save yourself from hayfever!
New Era H Mineral Cell Salts
RRP: £8.97
Available from: Power Health
For gorgeously bronze pins you'll want to show off
Norvells Self Tanning Sunless Mouse
RRP: £24.99
Available from: Norvell Tanning
For a natural cleanse
Harbour Elements Cleanser
RRP: £22
Available from: Harbour Elements
To give you a luxe glow
The Hero Project Glow Drops
RRP: £20
Available from: QVC *launching 5th April*
To satisfy your rose gold craving
Marc Jacobs The Roxy Watch
RRP: £157
Available from: Watchshop.com
To make portion control a doddle
MealKitt
RRP: £39.99
Available from: Mealkitt
To bring out your inner boho
Feathered Jewelled Necklace
RRP: £22
Available from: Kaleidoscope
Because you'll need a bag to take to Coachella... *sniff*
Blue and Black Crossbody Bag
RRP: £99
Available from: Smith & Canova
Because hydrated skin is beautiful skin
BKR Bottle
RRP: £30
Available from: BKR
To up your trainer game
ECCO Soft 8 Trainers
RRP: £125
Available from: ECCO
For hair so shiny it will guarantee you ALL the compliments
Davines Oi All In One Milk
RRP: £13.80
Available from: Cult Beauty
Because every woman deserves to own pretty underwear
Dorina Peach Balcony Bra
RRP: £20
Available from: Figleaves
... and why not complete the set?
Dorina Peach Hipster Briefs
RRP: £9
Available: Figleaves
For selfie perfect skin
Odylique 3-in-1 Maca Mask
RRP: £20
Available from: Odylique
To keep your hands free for more wine
Smith & Canova Black and Red Crossbody Bag
RRP: £97
Available from: Smith & Conova
To stylishly save you from shivering
Pink Soda Boxy Cropped Hoody
RRP: £32
Available from: JD Sports
Because it's almost wedding season people!
ChiChi Paige Dress
RRP: £70
Available from: ChiChi London
To keep your workout sartorial game strong
Animal Sienna Zip Up Hoodie
RRP: £55
Available from: Animal
To never be without charge again
DubleUp Credit Card Sized Power Bank
RRP: £36
Available from: *Register your interest at DubleUp*
To make your wrist 1428479 times prettier
Versus Versace Watch
RRP: £159
Available from: Very
Because nothing says Spring like a sassy jumpsuit
Tie Front Sleeveless Jumpsuit
RRP: £80
Available from: Closet London
Because your phone deserves to look stylish too
Happy Plugs iPhone 7 Phone Case
RRP: £24.99
Available from: Happy Plugs
For nails on fleek without a salon appointment
Henry Holland x Elegant Touch Press On Nails
£7.99
Available from: Boots
Because designer dupes are our best friend
Cart Azalea Cross Body Bag
RRP: £20
Available from: JustFab
To keep your skin supple this spring
Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist Intense
RRP: £45
Available from: Jurlique
Liked this? You might also like:
This Is Not A Drill: You Can Now Buy Gin & Tonic Easter Eggs!
Gucci's Trying To Make Sock Sandals Happen & They're 100% Not Going To Happen