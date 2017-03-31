TreatYoSelf Pay Day Haul: Beauty, Fashion & Everything In Between

Published by Rose Adams Published today at 10:45

Goodbye March, hello April! Pay day is here and it's time to treat yourself. And if you're looking for an excuse to justify your splurging, you've just treated your mum for Mothers Day so now it's time to spend a little (or lot) on yourself too. That's the logic we're sticking to anyway...

Can you believe the end of March is here already? Nope, me either. But with the end of this month comes a not at all fond goodbye to winter and lots to get excited about: spring has sprung which means lighter evenings and pretty blossom on the trees. But more importantly it also means pay day, so you can quit the unsavoury packed sandwiches, stealing bog roll from the work toilets and actually treat yo'self without the guilt. Our pick of what's rocking our worlds right now is an excellent place to start. Happy spending!

To fight annoying acne from the comfort of your sofa

NEUTROGENA Visibly Clear Light Therapy Acne Mask

RRP: Mask - £59.99

Activator - £14.99

Available from: *1st April*

For a make up kit so pretty, you'll want to take it everywhere

Luxe Studio Brushes

RRP: From £8.99

Available from: Boots

Because natural beauty is best

Less Is More Thyme Laqueur Spray

RRP: £23

Available from: Green Beauty Bites

Because you can't beat a classic

Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Fragrance

RRP: From £52

Available from: Debenhams

To get a bright white smile during your lunch break

Teeth whitening treatment

RRP: £99 per treatment

Available at: Favero Dental Clinic

For tresses in need of a treat

Dr PawPaw 7 in 1 Treatment Styler

RRP: £9.99

Available from: FeelUnique

Because feminist tees are all you should be wearing right now

Femme Forever T-shirt

RRP: £18

Available from: Teespring

Because we all know the importance of fleeky brows

Fab Brows Duo Colour Kit

RRP: £20

Available from: Fabbrows

Because we secretly want to be a mermaid

Iridescent sliders

RRP: £20

Available from: SLYDES

To reverse the over plucked signs of the nineties

Lash & Eyebrow Growth Serum

RRP: £49.99

Available from: Rubis

To save room in your make up bag, get a product that does it all

Dr PawPaw Tinted Ultimate Red Balm

RRP: £6.95

Available from: Dr Paw Paw

For those warm spring evenings

Kaleidoscope Red Mules

RRP: £119

Available from: Kaleidoscope

Because you can never have too much gym gear

Puma Long Sleeved Crop Top

RRP: £20

Available from: JD Sports

... or t-shirts for that matter!

Ellese Makina Boyfriend T-shirt

RRP:

Available from: JD Sports

To save yourself from hayfever!

New Era H Mineral Cell Salts

RRP: £8.97

Available from: Power Health

For gorgeously bronze pins you'll want to show off

Norvells Self Tanning Sunless Mouse

RRP: £24.99

Available from: Norvell Tanning

For a natural cleanse

Harbour Elements Cleanser

RRP: £22

Available from: Harbour Elements

To give you a luxe glow

The Hero Project Glow Drops

RRP: £20

Available from: QVC *launching 5th April*

To satisfy your rose gold craving

Marc Jacobs The Roxy Watch

RRP: £157

Available from: Watchshop.com

To make portion control a doddle

MealKitt

RRP: £39.99

Available from: Mealkitt

To bring out your inner boho

Feathered Jewelled Necklace

RRP: £22

Available from: Kaleidoscope

Because you'll need a bag to take to Coachella... *sniff*

Blue and Black Crossbody Bag

RRP: £99

Available from: Smith & Canova

Because hydrated skin is beautiful skin

BKR Bottle

RRP: £30

Available from: BKR

To up your trainer game

ECCO Soft 8 Trainers

RRP: £125

Available from: ECCO

For hair so shiny it will guarantee you ALL the compliments

Davines Oi All In One Milk

RRP: £13.80

Available from: Cult Beauty

Because every woman deserves to own pretty underwear

Dorina Peach Balcony Bra

RRP: £20

Available from: Figleaves

... and why not complete the set?

Dorina Peach Hipster Briefs

RRP: £9

Available: Figleaves

For selfie perfect skin

Odylique 3-in-1 Maca Mask

RRP: £20

Available from: Odylique

To keep your hands free for more wine

Smith & Canova Black and Red Crossbody Bag

RRP: £97

Available from: Smith & Conova

To stylishly save you from shivering

Pink Soda Boxy Cropped Hoody

RRP: £32

Available from: JD Sports

Because it's almost wedding season people!

ChiChi Paige Dress

RRP: £70

Available from: ChiChi London

To keep your workout sartorial game strong

Animal Sienna Zip Up Hoodie

RRP: £55

Available from: Animal

To never be without charge again

DubleUp Credit Card Sized Power Bank

RRP: £36

Available from: *Register your interest at DubleUp*

To make your wrist 1428479 times prettier

Versus Versace Watch

RRP: £159

Available from: Very

Because nothing says Spring like a sassy jumpsuit

Tie Front Sleeveless Jumpsuit

RRP: £80

Available from: Closet London

Because your phone deserves to look stylish too

Happy Plugs iPhone 7 Phone Case

RRP: £24.99

Available from: Happy Plugs

For nails on fleek without a salon appointment

Henry Holland x Elegant Touch Press On Nails

£7.99

Available from: Boots

Because designer dupes are our best friend

Cart Azalea Cross Body Bag

RRP: £20

Available from: JustFab

To keep your skin supple this spring

Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist Intense

RRP: £45

Available from: Jurlique

Liked this? You might also like:

This Is Not A Drill: You Can Now Buy Gin & Tonic Easter Eggs!

Gucci's Trying To Make Sock Sandals Happen & They're 100% Not Going To Happen

9 Things You Never Knew About The Lush Factory