At-spa facials are one of the many luxuries I wish my disposable income would stretch to every month but we live in testing times and I'm forced to accept the fact my hard-earned cash is for keeping a roof over my head and not weekly pampering appointments. But worry not, I think I've found a just-as-good alternative - minus the ocean-themed soundtrack and the awkward small talk. Enter: DermaTx's Microdermabrasion System.

Committing to a sophisticated skincare routine is something I'm not willing to sacrifice my precious time for but luckily for me, DermaTx's Microdermabrasion System is here to save the day - and my skin. The tool comprises a handheld device, two interchangeable heads - one brush for cleansing and a foam one for exfoliating - and the cream of your choice: I picked the Rejuvenate variety which is designed for normal to sensitive skin and promises to gently but effectively exfoliate the skin surface with smoother, younger-looking skin the end goal.

It's no secret that regular exfoliation is vital to maintaining healthy, firm skin and I have to admit I've been lacking in that department recently so I hoped DermaTx's Microdermabrasion System would make a bad habit die hard. The device is really easy to use so even if you've not used anything of the sort before, you can be safe in the knowledge it's very hard to go wrong. The microdermabrasion treatment works by gently buffing away dead skin cells to reduce the appearance of fines lines and wrinkles, open pores, pigmentation, acne scarring and more - results you should experience immediately after use.

The first step is to cleanse using the brush head and only a pea sized amount of the cream. The second step is arguably the most important - exfoliating with the foam applicator and another small pump of the product. The device uses micro-pulse vibrating technology that helps the cream penetrate deep into the pores for a more radiant complexion. The Rejuvenate cream contains lactic acid and antioxidants which work wonders on getting rid of dead skin cells and giving your pores a good clean to even out your skin tone. Immediate results were promised and while my skin felt cleaner than ever after the first use, it wasn't until after the third use that I noticed that my skin was visibly brighter and tighter to the naked eye.

While there's all manner of exfoliating brushes on the market (and I've tried a fair few), I have to say I was quietly impressed with Derma Tx's variety. It's the perfect tool for anyone whose skincare routine could do with a salon-type shake-up and twice-weekly use will lead to the skin of your dreams - providing you don't slack off the other five days of the week.

The device is priced at £70 and is available to buy here.

Have you ever tried DermaTx's at-home Microdermabrasion System? Let us know what you thought

