Turns Out You Really, Really Shouldn't Wear Makeup To The Gym

If you had to make a decision between the gym and your makeup, what would you choose? Because this is a real dilemma you may need to face up to right now. See, no matter how tempting it is to keep your makeup on when going to the gym, it turns out it's kind of really bad for your skin.

Ahh, yet another excuse not to exercise. Y'know when you go to the gym straight from work and you just wanna get in and out of there - no faffing with your hair, no messing around with your face. Just get in there, do your run, and get the hell out of there. No muss, no fuss, right?

​WRONG - lot's of fuss, too much fuss, it turns out. Andy Millward, who is a facialist and aesthetician, as well as a member of the British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology spoke to the Metro about the reason we shouldn't wear a face of makeup to the gym.

Unlike skin care products which are designed to be absorbed into the skin, makeup is designed to sit on the surface of the skin to give it that flawless, airbrushed appearance," Andy said. But of course, as you exercise, the heat causes your skin to sweat: "When we exercise, heat is generated in the body due to an increase in cellular metabolism. When the skin is warmer, it is more susceptible to product absorption i.e. any make-up that’s sat on the surface will be absorbed easier. This can then lead to an increase in congestion and blockages within the pores." Which is to say, if you wear makeup to the gym, ya gonna get spots.

While your body might look tighter, your pores will most definitely not be. And Metro goes on to say that those who are acne prone or have particularly dry skin will only exacerbate the problem if they continue to keep their makeup on during exercise. So want our advise? Chuck a pack of makeup remover wipes in the bottom of your gym bag, that way you can take off your makeup on the way to the gym. Walk and wipe people, walk and wipe.

