The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type

Just like you wouldn't put diesel in your petrol car, you shouldn't put the wrong moisturiser on your face - it's certainly not a case of one size fits all. The moisturiser market needn't be such a minefield though with our simple checklist to help you meet your perfect match - just think of me as your moisturiser Tinder. Read on to get your cheeks on fleek!

There sure are a long list of moisturising products out there these days, and with each of them offering a different benefit for every skin type it can be hard to pick. But you only need a do-it-all cream rather than a plethora of pots, 'cos there should be just one factor when it comes to making the perfect choice for you, and that's your skin type.

But why the need for moisturiser I hear you cry, well the main reason is because well hydrated skin looks radiant and feels better. A good moisturiser prevents tightness, dry patches and flakes, and helps skin stay bright and glowing all day. And who doesn't what that, right?

So how do I choose which one is right for me?

The purpose of moisturiser is to prevent any water escaping from the skin, fixing it and helping to soothe irritations or redness, so always go for one that is adapted specifically to your skin type to leave you moister than an oyster!

If you have normal skin: opt for a light textured cream, which will give you the right coverage with all the comfort. We rate Kiehls Ultra Facial Cream.

If your skin is oily: you should look for a fluid cream or a mattifying emulsion which reduces excess oil and shine. Look for ingredients such as vitamin C and lemongrass, and an oil free formula that will calm the skin to reduce shine. Triology Balancing Face Lotion is great for oily pores.

If you have combination skin: You need to moisturise dry skin without upsetting the oilier parts of your face but infusing your skin with a daily shot of moisture is still an essential step, so try Embryolisse Hydra-Mat Emulsion which is a favourite with celebs such as Gweneth Paltrow. If it's good enough for Gwenny...

If you have skin that is dry or sensitive: you need to go for thick, rich creams that rely on soothing active ingredients and ideally contain ceramides, AKA fat molecules. These are able to retain water, because as you age, skin loses its youthful moisture, suppleness, and smoothness, thanks to the loss of essential ceramide molecules, so a moisturiser that replaces them is key for a radiant glow. Try Elizabeth Arden Flawless Future Moisture Cream for a boost.

How should I apply it?

- Apply a generous amount of your moisturiser when you wake up in the morning, onto face and neck, after cleansing thoroughly. Always apply your moisturiser cream BEFORE your makeup to provide a soft hydrated base. Make this an essential part of your regime to get your skin looking dewy and radiant.

- The amount of cream applied should be completely absorbed by the skin - this is the best way to know how much to use.

- Get the most out of the texture by gently massaging the cream into your skin with your fingertips in circular motions to increase circulation to the face. When applying cream around your eye area, tap lightly with your ring finger to avoid pulling the delicate skin and causing wrinkles.

Switch it up when the seasons change

Just like our wardrobes, our skincare essentials also need switching up when the seasons change.

During those glorious British summers (ahem) when the sun has got his hat on, opt for a moisturising cream with a light texture so our skin doesn't feel greasy when it sweats. Remember to go for a high SPF too - FYI you should be using an SPF all year round, even in our gloomy winter when there is no sun - but increase the factor come summer for maximum protection.

​In winter, it's more beneficial to use a moisturiser with a richer texture to prevent and protect, because factors such as Jack Frost and central heating are sure good at making the skin drier and thirsty during the colder months. Fragrance can often contribute to drying so look out for fragrance free products like Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturising Cream or Aveda Tourmaline Charged Hydrating Creme.

Top tips for glowing skin:

It's worth investing in a good moisturising cream, even if this means forking out a bit more than you'd like to. Believe me when I say it's worth scaling down that Starbucks addiction for a radiant complexion that will make all the difference.

As soon as you wake up, gulp down a large glass of water to remove any toxins and moisturise your body. If regular H2O is a bit dull for you try making it more exciting with fruit - we love pineapple and lemon. Guzzling down lots of water helps the skin to stay fresh and hydrated.

