Benefit launch NEW Great Gatsby Deco Collection

We go a little crazy every time Benefit launch a new collection for us to discover - and their all new Colour Collection with Great Gatsby inspired 20's deco design has got us all kinds of excited. With cream shadows, plumping lip gloss and hydrating lip colour galore, we need this in our make-up bags!

Great Gatsby fever is really starting to hot up now. We can't wait to see the likes of Carey Mulligan, Isla Fisher and Leonardo DiCaprio dandy about in 1920's style. But aside from the drama of the love story we're captivated by the fashion and make-up of a bygone era.

Benefit's statement lip shades and creamy creasless eyeshadows are smouldering, glamorous and sexy - everything a Great Gatsby inspired collection should be. How do they always get it so right?

​Their creaseless cream shadows are as budge proof as ever and come in shades like taupe, violet, fawn, copper and pewter. Their longwear shadows as just as glam with cute names like 'kiss me I'm tipsy,' 'blingo,' 'pause for applause' and 'thanks a latte' - how they come up with these brilliant names is beyond us!​

Best of all are their Hydra-Smooth Lip Colours which come in 30 flirty shades with three levels of coverage: sheer, medium and medium-full. The vintage style packaging is totes adorbs - we'll take all of them!

The collection launches from May 2013 and starts at £15.00.