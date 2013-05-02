Nicole Richie debuts brand new bob hairstyle

Nicole Richie has freshened up her chunky bob by snipping in some brand new bangs.
Nicole Richie
TV presenter, Singer, Stylist, Reality TV star, Musician, Writer, Child star
born 21/09/1981
The reality TV star turned fashionista debuted her chic new do on the red carpet at the AOL Digital Content NewFront event in New York.
The doe-eyed do gives Nicole a fashion forward 70s vibe and the soft caramel tones ensure she’s still got a modern look going on.
She joins the likes of Kim Kardashian and Zooey Deschanel who are also dabbling in some fringe fun right now. Her hair make-over has got us asking if we prefer her with short face-framing cuts or long luscious locks. What do you think?