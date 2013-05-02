Nicole Richie debuts brand new bob hairstyle

Fashionista Nicole Richie has been turning heads in New York with her new bob-a-licious barnet. The American fashion designer looks sleeker than ever with her new vintage style hair cut.

Nicole Richie has freshened up her chunky bob by snipping in some brand new bangs.

​​The reality TV star turned fashionista debuted her chic new do on the red carpet at the AOL Digital Content NewFront event in New York.

​The doe-eyed do gives Nicole a fashion forward 70s vibe and the soft caramel tones ensure she’s still got a modern look going on.

​She joins the likes of Kim Kardashian and Zooey Deschanel who are also dabbling in some fringe fun right now. Her hair make-over has got us asking if we prefer her with short face-framing cuts or long luscious locks. What do you think?

​Take a look at Nicole Richie’s tip top tresses…