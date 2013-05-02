Home / Beauty / Hair / Nicole Richie debuts brand new bob hairstyle

© GETTY
Beauty

Nicole Richie debuts brand new bob hairstyle

Lareese Craig
by Lareese Craig Published on 2 May 2013
434 shares

Fashionista Nicole Richie has been turning heads in New York with her new bob-a-licious barnet. The American fashion designer looks sleeker than ever with her new vintage style hair cut.

Nicole Richie has freshened up her chunky bob by snipping in some brand new bangs.

Nicole Richie


TV presenter, Singer, Stylist, Reality TV star, Musician, Writer, Child star
born 21/09/1981

​​The reality TV star turned fashionista debuted her chic new do on the red carpet at the AOL Digital Content NewFront event in New York.

​The doe-eyed do gives Nicole a fashion forward 70s vibe and the soft caramel tones ensure she’s still got a modern look going on.

​She joins the likes of Kim Kardashian and Zooey Deschanel who are also dabbling in some fringe fun right now. Her hair make-over has got us asking if we prefer her with short face-framing cuts or long luscious locks. What do you think?

​Take a look at Nicole Richie’s tip top tresses…
Nicole Richie hair © GETTY

WATCH: Kim Kardashian shares videos of Kris Jenner and Nicole Richie rapping

by the editorial team

Kim Kardashian shows off nerdy childhood snap with Nicole Richie

by the editorial team
+
All the news about Nicole Richie
by Lareese Craig 434 shares