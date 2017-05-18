The Gym Might Work Wonders For Your Body But It's Ruining Your Hair

Hands up if you were planning on going to the gym today but were also looking for an excuse to not? Well, stop right there because we've just found it - new research has revealed that working out could cause hair loss, not even kidding. But relax because we've got the low down from the experts on how to combat it because that winter fat isn't going to shift itself, is it?

We all know the many positive effects exercise has on the body; helping drop extra pounds, toning up lumps and bumps and not to mention the feel-good endorphins it releases which giving you a mental boost, too. But have you ever wondered about the impact of a sweat session on your hair? It could actually make you bald, no joke.

A recent survey carried out by showerstoyou.com revealed a whopping 73% of Brits skip showering immediately after exercise, instead preferring to head home, pop out for brunch or even head straight back to the office (ew) before having a proper wash which is enough to turn your nose up at.

While skipping the soap can create a whiffy body odour problem, failing to shampoo the sweat out of your tresses can be equally as bad for the health of your hair too, promoting damage and even hair loss.

We spoke to Dr Thomy Kouremada-Zioga, Hair Transplant Surgeon at The Private Clinic of Harley Street, to find out just how your exercise routine can be damaging your hair. If you're one of the aforementioned who are guilty of choosing brunching over bathing, you should be all ears.

Why should you shampoo after EVERY workout?

"After a gruelling gym class, washing your hair might be the last thing on your mind – especially if you can barely lift your arms! But leaving hair sweaty for an extended period of time can clog pores overnight and restrict your hair’s natural growth as you sleep. It's so important to take advantage of your gym’s shower facilities (whatever their condition) and make time for a proper wash post workout."

But I use dry shampoo, isn't that the same thing?

"Dry shampoo may be marketed as a lifesaver for women on the go but it can actually be quite harmful to the scalp and hair in the long-term. These products soak up excess oil, giving the impression of freshly-washed tresses yet offer none of the cleansing benefits of using genuine shampoo. As a result, pores on the scalp will remain blocked and the skin cannot breathe properly which can, in turn, lead to irritated and flaky skin."

​Dr Zioga advises using dry shampoo as an occasional touch-up you can get away with but prolonged use will impact the hair and scalp negatively - so use sparingly!

The top knot is ‘knot’ the answer!

Although pulling your hair into a tight bun post-gym can be convenient, keeping your hair tied tight is Dr Zioga’s biggest ‘no no’ as it can actively promote hair loss. She recommends washing your hair after each workout instead to ensure the pores are unclogged and your skin can breathe, allowing the scalp to remain healthy.

Noted. Looks like that post workout avo and eggs will have to wait!

