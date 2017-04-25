Barbed Wire Brows Are The Next Eyebrow Trend Blowing Up On Instagram

Hands up if you can't get enough of creative, new eyebrow trends to style up your furry eye framers? Well you're in for a treat, because we've found it in the form of barbed wire brows: the spiked, edgy AF look that's sweeping our social feeds. Try it if you dare!

Remember those days of yesteryear when our eyebrows served solely for the purpose of protecting our peepers from sweat and the like? Us neither tbh. We feel like we've only ever known our facial caterpillars as the ultimate beauty statement, there for us to tweeze, thread, colour and style however Instagram says so.

From soap brows to the eyebrow stamp; with every new day comes yet another new brow to try. But just when we thought the catwalk had peaked at feather brows, we've now been *blessed* with an even barmier style set to take over our feeds: meet barbed wire brows.

Makeup artist Athena Paginton first shared the bold brow creation on Instagram, and we kind of dig it. If you're feeling brave enough to recreate this look yourself, you'll need a LOT of brow gel, some Vaseline and a spoolie (those brushes that look like mascara wands) try Wunder2 Dual Precision brush. There's no set way to style the hairs, AND it'll extend the time between your wax appointments. *winning*

A post shared by @athenapaginton on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:05am PST

A post shared by Rebekka Theenaart (@beautybekky) on Apr 22, 2017 at 2:11am PDT

A post shared by TeenVybe Magazine ™ (@teenvybeja) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

We think this once again proves that the perfect 'ombre brow', that takes an hour and ten products to create is out, and a messier, more natural look is in, and any trend that finally gives me enough time in the mornings to brush my hair as well as my brows is something I can get on board with. Who's with me?

Would you ever try the barbed wire brow? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

You might also like:

This Blogger Glued Her Actual Hair To Her Eyebrows And You *Need* To See The Result

Could Onions Really Be The Answer to Our Sparse Eyebrows?!

Review: We Tried & Tested Nano Needle Brows! Here's Everything You Need To Know