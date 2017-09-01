Home / Beauty / Make up / Squiggle Lips Is The Latest Trippy Make Up Trend Taking Over Your Instagram

Squiggle Lips Is The Latest Trippy Make Up Trend Taking Over Your Instagram

By Rose Adams Published today at 12:15

Everyone knows you can't call something a trend until Instagram says so and where our feeds go we follow - no matter how extreme the look, it's all about the likes. And it's fair to say they don't come much crazier than squiggle lips, the trippiest make up trend we ever did see.

If you've only just got over the sight of the equally-impressive but WTF squiggle eyebrows, you're not alone as our pupils are still recovering, too. But hold on just a second because if you thought this was peak make-up madness, you couldn't be more wrong. Here we are a mere week later presented with another look about to take its place and it's every bit as odd.

Meet squiggle lips, the latest mind-bending make up trick taking over Instagram:

A post shared by Lexington (@looks_by_lexington) on Aug 29, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

Vlogger and beauty influencer Lexington has sent the Internet into meltdown with her trippy lip look, captioning the original post: "New trend alert! Wavy Lips... 👍🏻 or 👎🏻? Obviously this is MAKEUP and NOT FaceTune, any haterz will be #BLOKT."

But the reaction from her followers wasn't entirely positive with trolling comments flooding her feed which included on which read: "Just block me. You know damn well not to walk out the house like that smh..," "ARE YOU FOR REAL?" "That sh*t ridiculous asf this generation out here looking goofy as" and "How about I put wave on my brow and lips, looks ugly should I take it off... Naaahhh I'm good."

Clearly amused by the strong reaction to her unusual post, the Instagram star updated the caption accordingly in the hope of silencing the hater, adding: "(Update - issa joke) (sic)," confirming it was not make-up and in fact just some handy Photoshop skills. But unfortunately for her, it was too late as a bunch of fellow beauty bloggers had already tried to outdo her by recreating the look with lipstick. Here's some of the best:

A post shared by cutyfashion (@cuty.fashion) on Aug 31, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

A post shared by Hair And Beauty Directory (@thehairdirectory) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

A post shared by Alyson Alvarado (@makeupbyalyson) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:16pm PDT

A post shared by Greta Agazzi (@greta_ag) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

A post shared by Dr. Porchia James (@drporchia) on Aug 31, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

​Either way, it looks like we'll have to start building on our limited make up skillset stat if this is what the future of beauty looks like.

