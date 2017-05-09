Yellow Blusher Is The Spring Trend That's Guaranteed To Brighten This Grey May

If there was one shade we didn't think everyone would be able to pull off, it's a mellow yellow. Most of us just stick to what we know, a classic rosy cheek featuring subtle pinks and peaches. But if there's one thing the makeup artists of Instagram do so effortlessly, it's convince us to try some out-there trends. Case in point: Yellow blusher.

Normally we'd never look at a luminous banana blusher and think that it would work well on our cheeks, but guys, this is 2017 - when it comes to beauty, anything goes.

According to Allure, Instagram is being taken over by experimental makeup artists trying out this new hue on their cheekbones and we have to admit, while we were doubtful to start with, we're just about ready to rub some lemony makeup all over our damn faces.

So I finally did the yellow blush and I LOVE IT! 🐥✨🍋💛I used @nevecosmetics eyeshadow Banana. Now I want to try a thousand other non-conventional shades for blush 😍 A post shared by 💗 Tova Tomiko (@tomikosbeauty) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:45am PST

While it might not be for the faint of heart, it turns out that yellow is a colour that pretty much suits everyone: see, most of us have a yellow pigment in our skin already, so a yellow blusher will simply allow that pigment to shine through.

Thing is, there's a whole bunch of shades of yellow, so which one is gonna look​ best with your skin tone? Well, there's only one way to find out: experiment! Unfortunately yellow blush is such a new thing, there aren't really any yellow blushes available yet. But we're pretty sure when the big cosmetic companies check Insta that'll soon change. Until then, swap in your fave yellow eyeshadow in lieu of blush, which works just as well. Check out these gorgeous shades to play around with.

Yellow blushers to try out:

Would you try out a yellow tint? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

