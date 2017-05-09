Home / Beauty / Make up / Yellow Blusher Is The Spring Trend That's Guaranteed To Brighten This Grey May

Beauty

Yellow Blusher Is The Spring Trend That's Guaranteed To Brighten This Grey May

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 12:35

If there was one shade we didn't think everyone would be able to pull off, it's a mellow yellow. Most of us just stick to what we know, a classic rosy cheek featuring subtle pinks and peaches. But if there's one thing the makeup artists of Instagram do so effortlessly, it's convince us to try some out-there trends. Case in point: Yellow blusher.

Normally we'd never look at a luminous banana blusher and think that it would work well on our cheeks, but guys, this is 2017 - when it comes to beauty, anything goes.

According to Allure, Instagram is being taken over by experimental makeup artists trying out this new hue on their cheekbones and we have to admit, while we were doubtful to start with, we're just about ready to rub some lemony makeup all over our damn faces.

Wasabi _ @occmakeup Lip Tar in Wasabi • @meltcosmetics Rust Stack on eyes, shadow in Neon as Blush • @mywunderbrow Brow Gel in Brunette for brows & Blonde for "freckles" • @makeupforeverofficial Ultra HD Stick Foundation _ #mua #ashmeredith #makeupisart #LetsPlayInMyWorld

A post shared by Ash Meredith | Makeup Artist (@ashmeredith_) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

So I finally did the yellow blush and I LOVE IT! 🐥✨🍋💛I used @nevecosmetics eyeshadow Banana. Now I want to try a thousand other non-conventional shades for blush 😍

A post shared by 💗 Tova Tomiko (@tomikosbeauty) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:45am PST

I drew a line, I drew a line for you, Oh what a thing to do, And it was all yellow 🎵 . -------------------------------------- Face: @wetnwildbeauty Photo Focus Foundation Eyes, Lips, Blush: @sugarpill Burning Heart Palette with @nyxcosmetics_indonesia JEP "Milk" as base Lashes: @thewlashesofficial "Paris"

A post shared by Stella Julian (@stellajulian) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

While it might not be for the faint of heart, it turns out that yellow is a colour that pretty much suits everyone: see, most of us have a yellow pigment in our skin already, so a yellow blusher will simply allow that pigment to shine through.

Thing is, there's a whole bunch of shades of yellow, so which one is gonna look​ best with your skin tone? Well, there's only one way to find out: experiment! Unfortunately yellow blush is such a new thing, there aren't really any yellow blushes available yet. But we're pretty sure when the big cosmetic companies check Insta that'll soon change. Until then, swap in your fave yellow eyeshadow in lieu of blush, which works just as well. Check out these gorgeous shades to play around with.

Yellow blushers to try out:
MAC Eyeshadow in Chrome Yellow, £13.50 © maccosmetics.co.uk

Would you try out a yellow tint? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

You might also like...

DIY Rainbow Eyelashes Are Here And They're Festival AF

Turns Out The Best Shade Of Lipstick For You Is The Same Colour As Your Nipples

​​Dragon Brows Are The Spiky New Trend And Yes, They're Taking Over Your Insta

by Pascale Day

You might also like

This Peel-Off Lip Stain Trend Looks Both Satisfying & Disgusting All At Once
By the editorial team
Get Ready To Light Up The Room With This Neon Makeup Trend
By the editorial team
This Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino Hair Is All Our Fantasies Come True
By the editorial team
Dragon Brows Are The Spiky New Trend And Yes, They're Taking Over Your Insta
By the editorial team
Barbed Wire Brows Are The Next Eyebrow Trend Blowing Up On Instagram
By the editorial team
Leopard Print Hair Is The Latest Colour Trend You're About To Go Wild For
By the editorial team
This Stylist Turns Your Hair Into Works Of Art - All With A Pair Of Chopsticks
By the editorial team
The Pastelage Trend Is Making All Our Spring Hair Dreams Come True
By the editorial team
People Are Rubbing Their Bums In Glitter Because Instagram Says It's The Next Hottest Trend
By the editorial team
Geode Lips Is The Show-Stopping Makeup Trend We Didn't Know We Wanted
By the editorial team
Graphic Eyeliner Is The Makeup Trend You Need To Master In 2017
By the editorial team
This Girl Took Her Graduation Picture With Her Fave Highlighter Palette & Now She's Our New Hero
By the editorial team
French Bobs Are The Très Chic Hair Trend Of 2017
By the editorial team
Beyonce, J-Lo & Kim Kardashian: The Celebs Loving The Rapunzel Hair Trend
By the editorial team
This New Hairdressing Technique Means You'll Never Have To Lose Length Off Your Hair Again
By the editorial team
This 15 Year Old Boy Is Using His iPhone To Apply His Fleeky Makeup
By the editorial team
The Botanical Succulent Nail Trend Giving A Whole New Meaning To 'Green Fingers'
By the editorial team
Tiger Eye Tie-Dye Is The Latest Hair Trend To Rock Our Tresses
By the editorial team
Cat Ladies Listen Up: This Lip Gloss Makes You Feel Like You're Kissing Your Kitty's Nose
By the editorial team
'Bun-dropping' is The Oddly Satisfying Hair Trend Taking Over Your Instagram Feed
By the editorial team
This Simple Hair Hack Will Instantly Reveal Which Haircut Will Suit You Best
By the editorial team