Is there anything more frustrating then putting on your favourite PJs ready for a nice early night only to stare into the darkness for what feels like an eternity as you struggle to doze off? And then you get 'Sleep Anxiety' and start panicking about the fact you can't sleep, no matter how many times you change position, and the impending alarm. Here's where Feather & Down's Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray comes in handy - we put it to the test to see if it could put an end to our insomnia.

Victoria - Community & Product Reviews Manager

I'm one of those people who is tired all day, every day, right until I drop my head down on to the pillow when I'm suddenly full of energy and my mind is trying to remember what that guy from that new Netflix programme has been in before or deciding what I'm going to name my future pets. If you're the same then I feel for you.

Thankfully, beauty companies are cottoning on to the importance of a good night's sleep and both the mental and physical benefits it can have on our health. Fans of LUSH have been going crazy for their new 'Sleepy' Body Lotion after a mother claimed it helped her baby daughter sleep straight through to morning and now Feather & Down, a brand dedicated to creating new products for a restful sleep, have launched their Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray to help us enter the land of nod a little sooner.

There's no denying the smell of this spray, with its lavender and chamomile blend, will make you feel drowsy as soon as you spray it. I first sprayed this at my desk, which I do not recommend, as it made me feel like I couldn't possibly work for the rest of the afternoon. When I actually used it on my pillow it worked a treat and I found myself drifting off sooner than I could get the chance to even think about heading to Facebook to check what that random girl from school might look like now. One tip I would give is to ensure you spray it a fair distance away from your pillow, otherwise you're just going to end up with a wet face.

Helen Turnbull - Social Media Editor

Like most working people, if I don't get a solid seven hours sleep at night, you don't want to be stuck next to me, desk bound, for eight hours. I'll be the first to admit that my sleep 'deprivation' is often no fault but my own - how many times have you vowed to have an early night only to spend those extra hours senselessly scrolling through social media? Too many, is the short answer. By the time I've totalled those lost hours, I could've had an extra hour in bed. SIGH. Good job then that pillow spray exists, promising to end those sleepless nights forever.

I'd never sampled this type of product before so I was both intrigued and sceptical about how it'd work. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure it out - it's simply a case of generously spritzing your pillow cover, from a distance, and voila - prepare to sleep like a baby or so Feather & Down's Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray promises. The scent is very soothing, although my boyfriend disagreed (I'd took it upon myself to minimise the disturbances during my chance at a blissful sleep by spraying his pillow, too). I have zero self-control so couldn't resist picking up my phone to Google something obscure and completely unnecessary, though I did fall sound asleep sooner than pillow-spray-less nights so would definitely recommend this for anyone who struggles to doze off without a glass of wine.

Rose Adams - Social Media Assistant

There's nothing I love more than waking up feeling refreshed and ready for the day after actually getting a decent night's sleep (apart from Pierce Brosnan but that's another story). Unfortunately for me though, the frequency of experiencing said feeling is about as common as Kim Kardashian wearing a bra. No matter how tired I am, I've always struggled with switching off my brain and drifting off - a task made even more difficult by the muggy temperatures we are currently battling with.

I tried out Feather & Down's Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray with high hopes of getting my best night's sleep yet and I wasn't disappointed. Granted, I may have sprayed it a little too generously if my heavily-lavender-scented ponytail is anything to go by but it's fair to say my hair has smelt worse. The scent is calming and soothing, certainly helping to relax you before you drift off. However, it won't help you entirely quit that bedtime social scrolling habit as I had hoped, but it certainly cut it down for me as within fifteen minutes of spritzing, I was already drifting off. Give this a go if you're in need of that little something to help you get your eight hours - just go easy on the amount if you don't fancy smelling like a lavender field for the rest of the day.

