Selena Gomez Outfits: Her Style Game Through The Years

From Disney star to sass pot singer, Selena Gomez has carved a successful road to stardom - and she's not done bad in the sartorial stakes either. Ms Gomez we're loving your work!

As a long term member of Taylor Swift's girl squad and a red carpet regular, it's all eyes on this pint sized singer to look her best, and she doesn't disappoint. From her young days as a Disney starlet rocking the trends we loved as nippers (long slogan tops with leggings anyone?) to slaying in leather at the Victoria's Secret show 2015, her style evolution is a steady one.

Growing up in the limelight we've seen her fashion evolve from innocent and girlie to sassy and more than a little raunchy at times. We heart her confidence so here's a look at her style journey so far - we can't wait to see which look she rocks next.

