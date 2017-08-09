Home / Beauty / Make up / You'll Never Use A Spoolie Brush Again After Seeing What Happened When This Woman Squeezed A Spot

Beauty

You'll Never Use A Spoolie Brush Again After Seeing What Happened When This Woman Squeezed A Spot

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 12:35

We all know it's good practice - and frankly, just plain good hygiene - to give your makeup brushes a good scrub every once in a while. Foundation brushes, blush brushes - you name a brush, and you know you gotta wash it. But have you ever thought about cleaning your spoolie brush - you know, the little one you use on your eyebrows? Well, once you've seen what happened to Katie Wright.

We all know the urge to squeeze a spot can prove all too much sometimes - I mean come on, let's just admit right here, right now that we're all pretty much addicted to those Dr Pimple Popper videos. We know we shouldn't do it - all that bacteria spreading across our faces? No thank you. But once you see what happened to Katie Wright, you'll really be put off spot squeezing for life.

"A week ago I decided to pick at what I thought was a giant under skin pimple because it had been hurting for a while and got too painful to ignore," Katie said on Twitter about her ordeal. "Within an hour my face had swelled up and it HURT."

Turns out that what Katie had wasn't just a run-of-the-mill spot, but a staph infection, which mostly starts out as a minor skin infection but can develop into a a more serious infection of the blood or major organs.

"I went to the emergency room and they said it was a very serious case of cellulitis, which is a version of a staph infection... it effects (sic) the deep cellular tissues with no main source to attack. Since it was on my face, there was a huge risk of it spreading to my brain or my eyes causing me to go blind.

"I wanted to share this because this most likely happened from bacteria getting on my eyebrow brush. I'm super strict with washing my face/beauty blender/brushes, but I never thought to disinfect my eyebrow spooly."

Katie wants to make sure people learn from her mistakes and clean all their makeup tools effectively to avoid what she has gone through: "If you wear makeup PLEASE make sure it's a step in your cleaning routine!!!! It's a small thing to do to avoid a painful, expensive and traumatising thing on your face."

The photographs that Katie included showed a dramatic swelling in her face over the course of 48 hours - and it's not all that uncommon, as one commenter proved when she included a picture of her sister, who got the same infection.

Now if that doesn't make you want to clean your brushes right now, then we don't know what will.

Have you experienced this before? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

You might also like...

This Girl Didn't Know What A Sanitary Pad Was But Used It In Her Makeup Tutorial Anyway

Uncombable Hair Syndrome Is A Thing, And This Girl Has It

A Woman Mistook A DEAD FLY For A False Eyelash And The Internet Is Not Coping

by Pascale Day

You might also like

I Tried The Latest In Cellulite-removal Technology And This Is What Happened
by the editorial team
What To Do When Cosmetic Surgery Goes Wrong
by the editorial team
I Had My Brows Microbladed At Browhaus And This Is What Happened
by the editorial team
This Girl Didn't Know What A Sanitary Pad Was But Used It In Her Makeup Tutorial Anyway
by the editorial team
This Woman Asked For Round Nails & Immediately Regretted It
by the editorial team
'My Vagina Was On Icy Fire!' This Woman's Account Of Using Mint Shower Gel Is Relatable AF
by the editorial team
Woman Gets Revenge On Drunk Dozing Boyfriend In The Most Sassy Way
by the editorial team
This Woman Was Left In Severe Pain After 'Nail Glue' Was Used For Her Fake Eyelashes
by the editorial team
This Woman's Foundation Reviews Highlight A Big Problem With The Beauty Industry
by the editorial team
This Woman's Mircoblading Horror Story Is Quite Possibly The Worst Beauty Fail Of All Time
by the editorial team
The Surprising Reason This Woman Got Tattoos To Replace Her Toenails
by the editorial team
This Woman Mixed Essential Oils With A Sunbed And Suffered Third-degree Burns
by the editorial team
This Woman's Tattoo Literally Fell Off And Left A Disgusting Scar
by the editorial team
This Blogger Tried To Make 'The Chocolate Challenge' Happen & The Internet Isn't Having It
by the editorial team
This Man Was Told To Remove His Makeup At Work & Of Course He Clapped Back In The Best Way
by the editorial team
This Before & After Photo Of A Woman Suffering From Depression Has Gone Viral For All The Right Reasons
by the editorial team
This Woman's Optical Illusion Makeup Is Straight Up Insane
by the editorial team
Going grey: what to do?
by the editorial team
Breast reduction | What is a breast reduction?
by the editorial team
This Cancer Patient Is Inspiring Everyone With Her Cara Delevingne Spray-On Hair
by the editorial team
This Woman's Eyelash Extensions Gave Her A Nasty Skin Infection And It Should Be A Warning To Us All
by the editorial team