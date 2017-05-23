This Guy's Gross Blackhead Removal Hack Is Nothing Short Of Genius

If you've never had a blackhead in your life, have you really even been through puberty? The ugly, dark marks caused by clogged hair follicles are almost impossible to bust and while skin gritting's had its moment in recent times, it seems the most effective blackhead-removing technique has been staring us in the face this whole time.

SPOILER: This isn't for the squeamish or the easily-grossed out. So while we've been throwing our money at the latest blackhead-busting product and losing evenings to peeling off charcoals masks without ripping off our skin in the hope of freeing our faces of the ugly dark marks, one guy's come up with the easiest and most effective way to rid your skin of blackheads. And it's completely free.

Enter: Jacob Acosta. The YouTuber's 10-second clip of him popping pimples on his nose has gone viral due to how successful his simple technique is. The video shows Jacob pushing his nose - which is ridden with clogged pores - up with his fingers, using a fair amount of force. He applies the pressure to his nose for a few seconds before the gunk escape out of the blackheads, all at once. Gross but genius.

And while Jacob makes the method looks pain-free, he has warned that you do need a certain pain threshold to try it for yourself. Talking to LadBible, he explained: "You would probably need some type of pain tolerance to get it done because there is a lot of pressure and it makes my eyes water at times."

WATCH Jacob work his magic in the video below:-

Loading...

