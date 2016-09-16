A Touch Of Class: Kate Middleton's Signature Hairstyles

Our favourite royal Kate Middleton doesn't change up her hair that much, but like the old saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? So Miss Middleton sticks to soft curls and even softer ponies, and we love her for it. Now, if only we could get our hair that shiny... Here's our collection of Kate's best 'dos.

Sure, we know that behind Kate Middleton's barnet is a great hairdresser, but that doesn't stop us crushin' over those curls or that colour or her experimentation with a fringe that seemed to immediately regret (see - she's just like us!). Even if Kate didn't like them, we still loved the bangs. In order to keep things regal, Kate mostly sticks with a gently curled down 'do, but often incorporates a soft low pony into the mix when she's feeling casual. But it's when she's heading to an evening event that her hair really shines, favouring a classic chignon or a low, intricate bun. Let's face it, Kate's hair makes us just as jealous as her gorgeous Jenny Packham gowns. Check out her top looks below.

© Getty Images

What are your favourite K-Middy looks? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

You might also like...

Bow Down B*tches! Beyonce's Flawless Hairstyle File

Kylie Jenner Hair: Every Colour And Chop She's Ever Had

​​Jennifer Aniston Hair: Her Hottest Hairstyles To Date