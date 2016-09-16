A Touch Of Class: Kate Middleton's Signature Hairstyles

Sure, we know that behind Kate Middleton's barnet is a great hairdresser, but that doesn't stop us crushin' over those curls or that colour or her experimentation with a fringe that seemed to immediately regret (see - she's just like us!). Even if Kate didn't like them, we still loved the bangs. In order to keep things regal, Kate mostly sticks with a gently curled down 'do, but often incorporates a soft low pony into the mix when she's feeling casual. But it's when she's heading to an evening event that her hair really shines, favouring a classic chignon or a low, intricate bun. Let's face it, Kate's hair makes us just as jealous as her gorgeous Jenny Packham gowns. Check out her top looks below.
What are your favourite K-Middy looks? Let us know! @sofeminineUK
You might also like...
Bow Down B*tches! Beyonce's Flawless Hairstyle File
Kylie Jenner Hair: Every Colour And Chop She's Ever Had