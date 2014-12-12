Looking for a new hairstyle for 2017? We've got hundreds of great hair styles in our hairstyle and haircut galleries. Try our hairstyle finder to discover your next new look and check out the hairstyle galleries below! Find your new 2017 hairstyle, then simply print and take to the hairdressers! Simple. As. That.

Every so often we want a brand new look or even just a bit of a freshen up. The easiest place to start is our hair. So whether you're looking for a brand new colour, a brave new cut, a chance to go from long to short or just want to try a few layers, we've got all the inspiration you need right here.

We've compiled our best hairstyle galleries right here, simply ​click on the image to see a gallery dedicated to that category, be it long hairstyles, red hairstyles, braided hairstyles or hairstyles for fine hair, we've got it covered.



Are you ready to find your new look?

Go blonde for 2017!

From icy whites and butterscotch hues to golden bronde lowlights (that's a gorgeous fusion of blonde and brown FYI), we've never been more convinced that blonde is best.



Check out how your fave A-listers are wearing their blonde ambition for 2017

The middy cut

It's fresh, it's modern and more importantly it's low maintenance. Needless to say we are all about the disheveled middy!



Need convincing? Here's a look at all the famous faces putting middy locks back on the map

Celebrity Hairstyles For 2017

You've gotta hand it to them, the celebrity pack know exactly what they're doing when it comes to nailing the hair game. Whether they're donning a sophisticated updo or trying something cutting edge, the red carpet is the holy grail of hot hair news.



Here's a look at the latest dos we're digging!

Updos

There's nothing more sophisticated than a perfectly placed, bobby pin masterpiece. From messy, slept-in buns to elegant chignons and high ponies, there's plenty of hair ideas to show off your killer cheekbones.



Get all your updo inspiration here!

Hairstyles 2017

Choppy layers, blunt bangs, beautiful braids... here's all the latest hair trends from the leading salons and stylists all in one place!

The biggest trends so far

Say hello to normcore! This year's going to be all about effortless, off-duty tresses. Hell yes to that!



Check out the hottest looks to try this year!

Braided Hairstyles

Braided hairstyles are ultra pretty, super creative and suit everyone! This lovely lot is sure to get you braiding.

Long Hairstyles

Reinvigorate longer locks with one of these new long hairstyles.

Short Hairstyles

Short, choppy, layered, buzzed. What ever you want we've got it in our round up of the must try short hairstyles.

Straight Hairstyles

Straight hair means shiny sexy hair. Our edit of poker straight hairstyles is not to be missed.

Curly Hairstyles

Curly wurls can get brave with these curl enhancing haircuts.

Brown Hairstyles

Brunette hair doesn't have to be boring. Experiment with these haircuts.

Red Hairstyles

Red hair looks fierce all the time. Pick a style to emphasise this gorgeous hair colour.

Black Hairstyles

Dark and gorgeous hairstyles? We've got plenty!

Celebrity Party Hairstyles

No one does event hair quite like the celebs so check out these red carpet ready tresses.

Crazy Colour Hairstyles

Feeling brave? Experiment with these bold hair colours.

Wedding Hairstyles

Getting married? Your hair has to be picture perfect! These wedding hairstyles will deliver the goods.

Bridesmaid Hairstyles

These bridesmaid hairstyles are just as pretty as can be.

Hairstyles For Fine Hair

Fine hair doesn't have to mean boring hairstyles, check these looks out for inspo.

Hairstyles For Older Women

These chic and on trend hairstyles are celebrity approved and will look great on older women.

Easy Hairstyles For Long Hair

There's more you can do with long hair than you might think. These easy hairstyles will inspire you to wear your hair differently!

Men's Hairstyles

The coolest haircuts and hairstyles for men - go on - encourage your man to try one of these!

The trends that are sticking around

Spring summer is the perfect time to try something new - and these trends are going to be EVERYWHERE.

