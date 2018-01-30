'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes

'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes

30/01/2018

Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram

Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram

30/01/2018

The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born

The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born

09/01/2018

Tried & Tested: The Ultimate Blow-Dry Spray

Nothing beats the perfect blow dry. It can take you from feeling dull and drab to fierce and fabulous in 30 minutes flat, but the luxury of having someone do this mundane task for you comes with a hefty salon price tag...

26/09/2017

This Model Recovered From Severe Alopecia To Become Rapunzel IRL

With hair being such a huge part of our identities, the thought of our precious lengths falling out and balding is a scary one, but with our stress and anxiety levels rising alopecia is more common than ever...

22/09/2017

The Cutest Corset Braid Styles

The Cutest Corset Braid Styles

11/09/2017

The Best Bubble Braid Styles As Told By Instagram

The Best Bubble Braid Styles As Told By Instagram

21/08/2017

Tried & Tested: Liquid Blonde Shampoo for Goldilocks-Worthy Hair

Blonde haired girls listen up! You deserve better. You deserve to swish your blonde hair with pride. You deserve not to hate your hair because it's gone dull, brassy and is breaking off due to your love affair with bleach...

15/08/2017

Hairdresser Refused To Shave Depressed Teen's Hair For The Best Reason

Visiting the hairdressers is stressful enough so you can spare a thought for this teen who was forced to confront a combination of her biggest fears. The 16 year old has been suffering with severe depression for a few years...

14/08/2017

Uncombable Hair Syndrome Is A Thing, And This Girl Has It

Medical issues are mostly scary but we can't help but think the results of seven-year-old Shilah's condition - which gives her the hair of a mad scientist - is super cute.

03/08/2017

Tried & Tested: The Exfoliating Hair Detox

Exfoliators have secured their place in our skincare routines nicely alongside our daily cleansers and moisturisers but when it comes to haircare, exfoliating has quite frankly never been a priority....

01/08/2017

The Celebrities With Better Plaits Than The Disney Princesses

The Celebrities With Better Plaits Than The Disney Princesses

01/08/2017

Rainbow Headband Hair Is Here To Up Your Festival Beauty Game

Somewhere, over the rainbow... there is a new, colourful AF hairstyle you need to try right this instant. Forget searching for that illusive pot of gold and put your time to better use by practising this pretty rainbow headband 'do instead...

01/08/2017

Forget Space Buns, Macaron Buns Are The Tres Delish Trend Of The Summer

This is not a drill: there is a new French hairstyle on the block and we are officially ob-sessed. The great thing about French hair is that they make messy look cool, which might just play a big part in why we love it so much...

26/07/2017

This New 'Claw Cutting' Hairdressing Technique Is Edward Scissorhands IRL

Hairstylists are known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to creating inspiring and innovative barnets but their latest trick is truly WTF. They're now taking inspo from our feline friends and ditching the scissors in favour of pointy claws to create texture and volume in their clients' 'dos...

21/07/2017

Men Are Bleaching Their Spiky Tips & We Feel Like We've Gone Back To School

If you thought the nineties revival had peaked at tattoo chokers and space buns, think again because now it's the boys' turn to take their look down memory lane. Yup, bleached spiky tips reminiscent of...

12/07/2017

Rainbow Carved Hair Is The Coolest Shaved Head Trend

Rainbow Carved Hair Is The Coolest Shaved Head Trend

11/07/2017

People Are Burning Off Their Split Ends And It's LITerally Insane

How far would you go to avoid a haircut that means losing some of those precious centimetres you've worked so hard to grow? Would you DIY it? Or better still, would you make like Alessandra Ambrosio and swap the scissors for a candle to burn your split ends off instead...

10/07/2017

Celebrate Pride Month With These Awesome Rainbow Pits

Hairstylist Caitlyn Ford doesn't mess around when it comes to colouring. The St Louis-based 'dresser has got her customers covered for Pride Month with vivid and flamboyant rainbow pits to get right in the pride spirit...

27/06/2017